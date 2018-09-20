From Xiaomi Mi A2 to Poco F1: Best Xiaomi phones that you can buy in India this festive season

Not everything that’s available from the popular smartphone brand is worth your money, but these are some handsets that you won’t regret purchasing. (Image: Bloomberg) Not everything that’s available from the popular smartphone brand is worth your money, but these are some handsets that you won’t regret purchasing. (Image: Bloomberg)

Previously, we have covered some of the best smartphones to buy under various price points, such as Rs 10000, Rs 20000, Rs 30000 and Rs 40000. Now, ahead of this festive season, on popular demand, we have compiled a list of the best Xiaomi smartphones that are worth considering. Not everything that’s available from the popular smartphone brand is worth your money, but these are some handsets that you won’t regret purchasing.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 happens to be among the best Xiaomi phones that are worth buying this year, and for ample reasons. First of all, not every customer prefers customised UI. A lot of users prefer a stock Android experience. Xiaomi Mi A2, much like its predecessor the Mi A1, is a part of Google’s Android One initiative. That translates into the stock Android interface and regular OS and security updates for the next couple of years.

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device houses highly capable 12MP+20MP dual rear cameras and a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies. It packs a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. What’s more, you can now get a red variant of the same too. A word of caution – there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage on this one.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India: Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro remains one of the best Xiaomi phones announced this year. Be it price, specifications or camera, it has set the bar high in the mid-range segment. Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 5 Pro with a great value-for-money proposition in mind. It has a Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor. It carries 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras that manage to capture decent portrait shots. Up front is a 20MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro starts at Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM with 64GB expandable storage and goes all the way up to Rs 16,999 for 6GB of RAM and the same amount of storage.

It features a 5.99-inch minimum-bezels screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India: From Rs 14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is one of the recently announced Xiaomi phones in the Indian market. A first from the company with a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a notch on top. In terms of design, it flaunts an aluminum body. Inside is a Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Redmi 6 Pro sports 12MP + 5MP dual rear sensors, featuring the AI support for Portrait mode. Up front is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Redmi 6 Pro sports 12MP + 5MP dual rear sensors, featuring the AI support for Portrait mode.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s MIUI 9.6 skin on top. Redmi 6 Pro packs a big 4,000mAh battery. It offers Face Unlock, fingerprint scanner and a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansions.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India: Rs 10,999

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6 came to India alongside the Redmi 6 Pro. For those on a tight budget or looking for a compact device, this is a good option. Up front, there’s a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. Design-wise, it has brushed metallic finish and improved arc design for better grip. Powering the Redmi 6 is MediaTek’s Helio P22 octa-core processor ticking at 2.0GHz. As far as photography is concerned, it gets 12MP + 5MP dual rear sensors with support for AI portrait mode.

Powering the Redmi 6 is MediaTek's Helio P22 octa-core processor ticking at 2.0GHz.

On the front, Redmi 6 offers a 5MP camera sensor for selfies, which has AI-driven Portrait mode. Similar to Redmi 6 Pro, this one too runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s MIUI 9.6 skin on top. The handset is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. It supports AI face unlock and a fingerprint reader.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India: From Rs 7,999

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

If design and looks are what matter to you the most, you can definitely consider the Mi Mix 2! It’s truly a full-screen display phone without the notch, resulting in stunning looks. It has a superior build quality as well. The device gets its grunts, courtesy of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. There’s 128GB of non-expandable internal storage too.In terms of optics, there is a 12MP main camera with PDAF, OIS and dual-tone LED flash.

The front houses a 5MP secondary shooter for selfies and video calls. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch Full HD screen with extremely thin bezels resulting in 81% screen to body ratio and packs a 3,400mAh battery. But hey, it still runs Android Nougat though. The phone generally sells for Rs 29,999 but often drops below Rs 27,000 in festive sales, and that is a good price to pick it if you have been eyeing it for a while.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 price in India: Rs 29,999

Xiaomi Poco F1

Yes, technically a sub-brand but from the same parent after all. The Poco F1 is Xiaomi’s new disruption in the smartphone segment, as far as its price and processing hardware are concerned. The handset has been priced ridiculously low starting at Rs 20,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. But more importantly, powering the Poco F1 is a Snapdragon 845 processor, making it the most affordable phone to run on Qualcomm’s latest flagship mobile chipset.

Xiaomi Poco F1 features a LiquidCool Technology to prevent the CPU from heating up. It also provides users with a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. In terms of optics, it features a more than decent 12MP+5MP combination at the back with dual-pixel autofocus, hardware multi-frame noise reduction and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for video recording. Up front is a 20MP camera for selfies.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India: From 20,999

