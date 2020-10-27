Best wireless laptop mouse you can get under Rs 2,000 in India

If you like compact mouse, you can also consider the Logitech Pebble M350. (Image: Logitech)

Working from home is not as easy as a lot of people thought in the pre-Covid era while everyone was going to the office. At home, most people require a proper desk setup to work efficiently, with a number of peripherals like a mouse, keyboard, palm rest and more. Here we will be taking a look at the best wireless mouse you can get for your work from home setup under Rs 2,000.

Logitech M331 Silent Plus

Logitech is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to keyboards and mouse and under Rs 2,000. Its Logitech M331 Silent Plus is currently available at Rs 1,099. The mouse is quite compact with a size of 105.4 mm x 67.9 mm x 38.4 mm and weighing 91 grams. The device has 2.4GHz support and 10 metres of wireless range. It has a battery life of up to 24 months on a single charge. It is available in three colour options: black, blue and red.

HP Z3700

HP Z3700 available at Rs 1,648 is a thin mouse with dimensions of 10.1 x 6 x 2.53 cm and weighing 50 grams. The mouse supports 2.4GHz wireless connection and has a range of 10 metres. It comes with a 1200 DPI optical sensor with Blue LED technology. The company claims that the mouse can run up to 16 months on a single AA battery.

Lenovo GY50U89282

Lenovo GY50U89282 is an ergonomic optical wireless mouse, currently available at Rs 1,279. The mouse is made for right-hand users, due to the thumb rest being provided on the left side. The mouse has three DPI resolution settings and two scroll wheel speeds. The mouse comes with dimensions of 11.81 x 8.41 x 4.5 cm and it weighs in at 90 grams.

Logitech Pebble M350

If you like a compact mouse, you can also consider the Logitech Pebble M350, which comes with dimensions of 2.65 x 5.9 x 10.7 cm and weighs just 110 grams. It is currently available at Rs 1,745 in graphite and rose colour options. It comes with the company’s silent technology, which allows it to provide customers with silent clicks and ultra-quiet scrolling. The company claims that it has reduced around 90 per cent of the noise on this. It comes with 2.4GHz support and 10 metres of wireless range.

HP Envy 500

HP Envy 500 is available at Rs 1,990 and is a bit on the bulkier side. It has dimensions of 107 x 67 x 38.6 mm and weighs around 120 grams. It features the company’s own advanced link-5 technology and comes with 2.4GHz connectivity support. It has an effective range of 10 metres. The mouse is available in Black and Rose Gold colour options.

