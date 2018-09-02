Best wireless earphones to buy in India under Rs 5,000

From OnePlus Bullets Wireless to Jabra Elite 25e, here are the best wireless earphones under Rs 5,000 From OnePlus Bullets Wireless to Jabra Elite 25e, here are the best wireless earphones under Rs 5,000

Wireless earphones have gained in popularity, courtesy of the tangle-free cords and due to the disappearing 3.5mm jacks on several newer phones. In early days Bluetooth earphones were not that efficient; not only was pairing with devices tedious, these earphones had limited range, average sound quality and pretty overpriced. But times have changed, and with the advanced Bluetooth technology you can now safely run wire-free audio for long hours since it consumes less power. The wireless earphones are now able to cover twice the range, offer good sound quality and some even provide exceptional standby time.

These earphones also come in handy in case your handset doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack and instead of relying on a headphone adapter you can simply pair it with Bluetooth. Besides, you can control music playback, receive calls right from the collar. Another good thing is that the wireless in-earphones now come at an affordable cost. A few good manufacturers are trying to push the boundaries and provide ‘CD-quality’ audio wirelessly. If you are looking for a good pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones for a price well under Rs 5,000, you have come to the right place. We have listed a few earphones from some of the popular brands. Here’s the list:

Best wireless earphones under Rs 5,000

OnePlus Bullets Wireless

OnePlus Bullets Wireless is the first wireless neckband earphones from OnePlus’ audio shelf. These wireless earphones have a rubberized finish and come with 9.2mm drivers to deliver good bass. It includes in-house ‘Energy tube’ as well for enhanced sound. The Bullets Wireless comes with magnetic switches that allow to you cut off music once the earbuds are pulled and snapped together. A perk of OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones is Dash Charging support via the USB-Type C port. The earphones provide up to 7 to 8 hours of battery backup. The in-line remote on the left earbud allows you to launch Google Assistant by simple press-and-hold on the centre button. OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones tag a decent price of Rs 3,990. Their availability is always questionable. But if you can find one, go ahead and buy them.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones price in India: Rs 3,990

OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones come for a price of Rs 3,990 OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones come for a price of Rs 3,990

Also Read: OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones review: Premium design, good audio quality

Sony MDR-XB50BS

The Japanese tech firm is well known for bringing handsets with impressive camera lens and offering audio products with rich bass and clear quality sound. The Sony MDR-XB50BS are one among those products that are truly designed for sports enthusiasts who are more into rigorous workout. This wireless in-ear headphones come with Sony’s Extra Bass sound and 12mm dynamic drivers to deliver powerful bass. Further, it has an IPX4 rating that makes it splash proof. These in-ear wireless headphones come with NFC wireless connectivity too and provide up to 8 hours of battery life.

Sony MDR-XB50BS price in India: Rs 4,399

Sony MDR-XB50BS come with Sony’s Extra Bass sound and 12mm dynamic drivers Sony MDR-XB50BS come with Sony’s Extra Bass sound and 12mm dynamic drivers

Also Read: Best earphones to buy in India under Rs 2,000 in August 2018

Jabra Elite 25E

Jabra Elite 25E is another neckband earphones in this list that come for a decent price. The wireless earphones flaunts a classic design and it is IP54 rated water resistance. Jabra Elite 25E has a fair Bluetooth reach up to 30 feet away in open areas. Further, it includes EarGelsTM that offer a comfortable fit. It comes with 10mm drivers to provide good audio quality and voice button that lets you access voice-based assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. The wireless Jabra headphones offer of up to 18 hours of playback time. It is available online for a price of Rs 3,499.

Jabra Elite 25E price in India: Rs 3,499

Jabra Elite 25E has a fair Bluetooth reach up to 30 feet away in open areas Jabra Elite 25E has a fair Bluetooth reach up to 30 feet away in open areas

In case you are looking for a good pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones at a slightly cheaper price, you can take these into consideration

Best wireless earphones under Rs 3,000

JBL E25BT

E25BT, the wireless headphone from the popular audio brand JBL come for a price well under Rs 3,000. The earphones include 8.6mm drivers that offer sound with clear highs and impactful bass. JBL E25BT come with a 3-button universal remote and mic for calling. These wireless Bluetooth earphones are lightweight and come with extra ear tips to comfortably rest on your ear. JBL E25BT offers up to 8 hours of battery backup.

JBL E25BT price in India: Rs 2,899

Also Read: From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to Realme 2, best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in September 2018

JBL E25BT offer up to 8 hours of battery backup JBL E25BT offer up to 8 hours of battery backup

Focal Spark

Another affordable wireless Bluetooth earphones that you can pick for under Rs 3,000 is Focal Spark from the French audio company. These wireless earphones bear a tactile sleek design. The aluminium build Focal Spark have 9.5mm drivers that deliver a dynamic response.

Focal Spark have 9.5mm drivers that provide good quality sound Focal Spark have 9.5mm drivers that provide good quality sound

Focal Spark price in India: Rs 1,999

The in-line 3 button remove allows you to make and receive calls comfortably. The earphones offer impactful bass and good overall sound. Focal Spark bundles 3 pairs of Silicone ear tips and comes for a price of Rs 1,999 online.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd