These are the best websites, apps to check your internet speed

With most of the countries implementing a lockdown, many people are working from home, and others are spending time on the internet. Due to this the internet infrastructure globally has taken a hit given the increased traffic. This is causing speed delays and an overall slowdown.

Many companies like YouTube and Netflix have taken steps to curb this overload by either reducing the streaming quality or reducing the functionality of some features. However, this is not enough, and users are still experiencing slow speeds. If you think your net connection is working slow, then here are the top five websites you can use to check the speed of your net connection.

Ookla Speedtest

Ookla’s Speedtest is the most renowned internet bandwidth testing website across the globe. They currently have the most servers across the globe, due to which they are able to provide the perfect data on the speeds one is getting from their ISP. The website also lets users make an account and compare their download and upload speeds with other networks and users. Speedtest is available on Android and iOS as a dedicated app as well.

FAST

Even though, Ookla will give a lot more statistics about the internet connection and the surrounding neighbourhood connections, FAST is simpler and cleaner in its interface. It lets users check their download speed, upload speed, latency, IP address and ISP’s server location. The website and app were created by Netflix.

Open Speed Test

For the gamers out there, who might be seeing latency of their games go up, they can test out their net connections on Open Speed Test. This not only tells a user about their download and upload speeds, but also provides them with the jitter and ping data. If these are too high, gamers can then make some tweaks to their games or to their connection and then get playing.

Internet Health Test

Internet Health Test is a very simple tool to use, as it just requires users to open its website and press ‘Start’ on the pop-up that will ask on opening the site, “If you would like to start the test?” This tool will analyse the net connection via a five-step process, which makes it a bit longer than other speed testing websites. After the analysis, it will give a complete report about the internet connection and its health.

Bandwidth Place

This is quite an uncluttered website and has been designed in a format that makes it easy-to-use. It is HTML5 based and does not require to use Flash or CSS elements, which saves on the initial bandwidth while testing. Also, it lets users choose the server, which is a good thing. Ookla also does the same, but for that one has to go into its settings. Bandwidth Place just has the option upfront.

