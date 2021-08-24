There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers in the market across different price segments. If you are on a hunt for a Bluetooth speaker with a compact design, good sound, and waterproofing, then you can check out the below-listed devices. These are IPX7 rated and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. The list includes wireless speakers from JBL, Bose, Sony and others.

Best waterproof speakers 2021: A look at Bluetooth speakers under Rs 10,000

JBL Clip 4/ JBL Go 3

If your budget is around Rs 3,000, then go for the JBL Go 3. The JBL Clip 4 is slightly bigger than the JBL Go 3 and will offer slightly better performance. The JBL Clip 4 is available on Amazon for Rs 3,999.

In terms of features, the JBL Clip 4 has a 40mm driver that delivers 5W of output. It has a frequency response range of 100Hz to 20,000Hz and supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The company claims that the compact speaker can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. Both the speakers are IP67 rated dust and waterproofing.

The JBL Go 3 comes with an output of 4.2W and is claimed to offer a maximum music playtime of 5 hours. The device even has an auto-power off feature.

JBL Flip 5

The JBL Flip 5 will cost more than Rs 8,000, but it is claimed to offer powerful bass. The speaker is IPX7 waterproof, has a built-in microphone, and promises to deliver up to 12 hours of music playtime. It features a rugged fabric design, great build quality, and a USB-Type C port. The JBL Flip 5 wireless speaker is listed on Amazon for Rs 9,499.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is an outdoor speaker, which has a compact design and IP67 water/dust resistance. It features a rugged design and can get really loud. One can also pair it with other UE Wonderboom speakers to get a stereo sound. This is a portable Bluetooth speaker and is said to last up to 13 hours. The UE Wonderboom 2 is priced at Rs 5,499 on Amazon.

Sony SRS-XB12 speaker

There is also Sony’s SRS-XB12 waterproof speaker. Those who can’t spend more than Rs 5,000 should check out this portable speaker. It is priced at Rs 3,990 and falls under the company’s Extra Bass series. The key selling point of this speaker is that you will get punchy bass with dual connectivity and big battery life.

The wireless speaker has an IP67 rating, which means it can survive water for some time. It features a rubber-like coating, which the company says make it ‘travel proof.’ It is said to deliver up to 16 hours of playtime.

Bose SoundLink Micro

If you are looking for a cheap Bose speaker and can spend less than 10,000, then you can consider buying the Bose SoundLink Micro. This is a compact and rugged speaker. The company claims it can deliver punchy bass, and overall balanced sound. It is even IPX7 rated, which means it is waterproof. It features a tear-resistant silicone strap and a rugged rubber case.

The device has an in-built microphone as well for phone calls. The wireless Bluetooth speaker even offers support for Google Assistant and Siri. Bose claims that users will get up to 6 hours of battery life. The Bose SoundLink Micro is currently selling for Rs 8,990 on Amazon.