OnePlus Bullets Wireless to Sennheiser OCX 686 Sports: Best waterproof earphones to buy in India

During monsoon, one of our responsibilities is to take good care of our gadgets, and ensure they don’t suffer from any kind of damage due to water. But we can’t stop indulging in our favourite pastimes like listening to music just because we have to step out in the rain. Enter water-resistant earphones. But this is just one application of such earphones. Almost all the waterproof earphones these days primarily focus on the requirements of sports and fitness enthusiasts. Today, we compile a list of some of the best water-resistant earphones you can buy in India under Rs 10,000.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless (Rs 3,990)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless delivers close to eight hours of battery life

Announced alongside the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones support the company’s proprietary dash charge, courtesy of a USB Type-C port dedicated for the same. During our review, we found out that only 10 minutes of charging is good enough to deliver five hours of backup. Overall, OnePlus Bullets Wireless delivers close to eight hours of battery life. Priced at Rs 3,990, OnePlus Bullet Wireless are pretty convenient Bluetooth headphones with decent audio quality. And not to forget, they are water-resistant too.

Sony NW-WS413 (Rs 5,990)

Sony NW-WS413 is water resistant up to 2 metres (supposedly in salt water too)

Sony NW-WS413 wireless in-ear earphones fall under the company’s Walkman series. Available in two colour options (Black and Green), Sony NW-WS413 has a behind-the-neck design similar to Jabra Sport Pace. These headsets are sand and dust proof, courtesy of IP65 certification. Furthermore, Sony NW-WS413 is water resistant up to 2 metres (supposedly in salt water too). As for battery performance, Sony claims to deliver up to 12 hours of backup in 1.5 hours of charging. It features a pair of dynamic drivers and weighs 32 g.

Sennheiser OCX 686 Sports (Rs 6,999)

Sennheiser OCX 686 Sports features a clip design that should comfortably fit over and around the ears Sennheiser OCX 686 Sports features a clip design that should comfortably fit over and around the ears

Senhheiser OCX 686 Sports in-ear phones come with a standard design and tangle-free cable. As for controls, there is an inline microphone in addition to a remote to control music and receive phone calls. These are sports earphones that are best suited for gym and workout. In terms of design, it flaunts an attractive green + black colour combination that stands out. What’s more, it features a clip design that should comfortably fit over and around the ears. Since these are not wireless earphones, you done have to bother charging them.

V-Moda Forza (Rs 7,990)

V-Moda Forza has a pretty regular, standard design, and do not feature a pair of fancy ear clips that ensure over-the-ear fitting V-Moda Forza has a pretty regular, standard design, and do not feature a pair of fancy ear clips that ensure over-the-ear fitting

Priced at Rs 7,990, V-Moda Forza are yet another in-ear wired earphones with sweat and water-resistant capabilities. They have three colour options to offer – Orange, Black and White. They feature a pair of 5.8mm drivers, 3-button remote control and weighs 13.5 g. These earphones are made out of plastic, unlike V-Moda Forza Metallo. V-Moda Forza also provides a tangle-free cable experience. Unlike most of the earphones we have discussed in this article, V-Moda Forza has a pretty regular, standard design, and do not feature a pair of fancy ear clips that ensure over-the-ear fitting.

Jabra Sport Pace (Rs 4,499)

Jabra Sport Pace wirelessly connects to a smartphone and works with Sport Life app to let users plan training and receive motivational training tips Jabra Sport Pace wirelessly connects to a smartphone and works with Sport Life app to let users plan training and receive motivational training tips

Jabra Sport Pace are wireless in-ear monitors that come with a pair of 10mm drivers. They support Bluetooth 4.1 and wireless range up to 10 metres (33 feet). They weigh 30 g and feature a regular 60 cm cable. Jabra Sports Pace is sand, dust and water resistant. They come with an inline remote control and microphone for changing a song or answering a phone call. The cord fits behind the neck, whereas ear straps go above the ear. Jabra Sport Pace wirelessly connects to a smartphone and works with Sport Life app to let users plan training and receive motivational training tips. It is claimed to offer 60 minutes of battery life with 15 minutes of charge. The company claims it can offer up to 5 hours of talk time and 5 days of standby.

