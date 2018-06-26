Best water resistant smartphones under Rs 40,000 in June 2018

From OnePlus 6 to Moto X4, here is a list of the best water-resistant smartphones that can be grabbed for a price well under Rs 40,000 From OnePlus 6 to Moto X4, here is a list of the best water-resistant smartphones that can be grabbed for a price well under Rs 40,000

Mumbai rain forecast is looking ominous over the next few days and people tend to worry about taking their phones out in the rain, justifiably so. But many smartphones these days come with an IP rating which makes them less vulnerable to liquid damage. While some are completely waterproof, other devices come with a water-repellent nano-coating to protect themselves from spills and splashes. Whether you are out in the rainy weather or prone to spilling water on your gadgets, these phones can survive that. While earlier, the IP rating came labelled on premium high-end devices, thankfully, OEMs have now brought this aspect on mid-range devices as well.

In our previous article, we showcased some of the premium smartphones that are either IP67 or IP68 certified but they carry a very high price as well. In case you are looking for a handset that offers this feature but at a lower price, we have got you covered. Here is our list of some of the best splashproof smartphones that you can easily grab for a price well under Rs 40,000. Let’s take a look.

Best rain-proof smartphones under Rs 40000

OnePlus 6 (Rs 39,999)

OnePlus’s latest flagship model, the OnePlus 6 comes with a water resistant coating as well. Although the Chinese handset maker doesn’t explicitly state its new handset’s rating of water resistance in IP terms, the company claims that it is rain-proof and equipped to survive a drop in the sink or a spilled glass of water. The dual-SIM tray is said to have an integrated rubber gasket that seals the opening from water when it is locked. Further, black silicon seals are said to surround most of the sockets on the motherboard. However, we would recommend users to be careful and rather not take the phone to the pool.

OnePlus 6 is the first smartphone from the company to feature a 19:9 display with a notch. The phone carries top of the line specs including Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC, massive 8GB of RAM and dual camera setup on the rear side. OnePlus 6 also features slow-mo video recording capability at 1080p resolution at 240fps. The phone is priced in India at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. You can save Rs 5000 if you opt for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

HTC U11 (Rs 39,999)

If you are an HTC fan who is willing to adjust with a year old flagship handset from the company, you can purchase the HTC U11. The HTC U11 comes with IP67 rated certification, meaning you can submerge the phone in up to 1 metre of static water for a duration of 30 minutes. The 2017 flagship model from HTC’s U-series was launched in India for a price of Rs 51,990.

The phone however now retails at Rs 39,999 which makes it a suitable option for prospective buyers who are looking for a handset under Rs 40,000. Apart from being water resistant, HTC U11 packs a slew of interesting features, for instance a squeezable frame. The phone flaunts an all-glass build with Liquid Surface finish on the rear side. It is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship SoC, Snapdragon 835 paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. HTC U11 has BoomSound Hi-Fi as well that offer brilliant audio quality for music playback.

Best rain-proof smartphones under Rs 30000

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (Rs 29,990)

Samsung’s mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A8+ is IP68 certified which means the device is safe against dust and water. The phone can survive submersion of up to 1.5 meters in fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Besides water resistance, another key aspect of the Galaxy A8+ is its tall 6.0-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) Super AMOLED display that offers crisp detail and vibrant colour reproduction. The smartphone feature dual front-facing cameras packing a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The stock camera offers Live Focus, the feature that debuted on Samsung’s flagship model, Galaxy Note 8. Samsung Galaxy A8+’s price keeps oscillating between Rs 27,990 and Rs 30,990. At the time of this writing, it is available for Rs 29,990.

LG G6 (Rs 27,500)

Although LG G6 is nearly a year old now, the phone stands out in the crowd when it comes to elegant design and striking camera sensors. Besides these features, the phone has an IP68 water and dust resistance certification as well. The phone features a crisp display with Gorilla glass protection layered both on the rear and up front. The camera sensors on the phone capture images with good contrast and colour reproduction. Underneath the glass body sits Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC that still promises fluid performance and easy handling graphics-intensive activities. The Univisium FullVision LG G6 smartphone is listed online for a price of Rs 27,500.

Best rain-proof smartphones under Rs 25000

Moto X4 (Rs 22,999)

Another water-resistant smartphone in this list is Motorola’s mid-range offering, the Moto X4. Similar to the Galaxy A8+, the phone has an IP68 rating which means you can immerse it in more than a meter of water for about 30 minutes. A remarkable aspect of the Moto X4 is its 3D contoured glass design that makes the device look premium. The phone offers sturdy build and comes with dual camera array at the back. It has a rear camera setup of 12MP+8MP sensors with the primary lens having a f/2.0 aperture, and secondary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. Underneath the metal glass-clad body sits Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC. The phone offers near stock Android experience with a clean UI. Moto X4 is available online for a price of Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model.

