Best VPN services to watch IPL 2019 in Pakistan, from Nord VPN to ExpressVPN

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 12th edition is underway and will start today. The IPL series will be being broadcast globally. However, the matches won’t be broadcast in Pakistan, according to Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry. This comes as a response to The halt of Pakistan Super League 2019 broadcast in India by the official broadcasters after the Pulwama attack last month.

We have curated a list of VPN services that Pakistanis can utilise to watch IPL 2019 matches live on streaming services like Hotstar, online.

Keep in mind, we will not be recommending any free VPN services in this list. This is because of many free VPN services track user data. Many also inject ads or add affiliate trackers to your PC.

NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services you can use on PCs, Macs, iOS, Android and more with top-notch security features and one of the best download speeds. NordVPN consists of over 5,200 servers distributed across over 60 countries worldwide. For consumer protection, NordVPN uses double encryption, which combines two servers into one secure connection and also comes with a kill switch for locally saved data.

NordVPN is extremely easy to use. It also provides users with the option to remove any geo-restrictions on sites like Netflix and Hotstar. It costs between $2.99 (approximately Rs 200) to $11.95 (approximately Rs 820) and allows up to six connected devices simultaneously.

Surfshark

Surfshark has over 800 servers spanned across 51 countries and provides consumers with AES-256-GCM, OpenVPN and IKEv2/IPSec encryption protocols for privacy and security. It just like NordVPN provides users with services via its app like a kill switch and multihop.

Surfshark allows its customers with unlimited device connections, which means there are no caps on the people that access the internet using Surfshark simultaneously. It is available for PCs, Macs, Linux, iOS and Android, however, unlike Nord VPN it cannot be used directly on routers. The prices for Surfshark start from $1.99 (approximately Rs 140) to $11.95 (approximately Rs 820).

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services globally with its popularity rivalling NordVPN’s. The company owns and operates over 3,000 servers across 94 countries globally providing its customers with multiple security protocols and encryptions like OpenVPN, IPSec, IKEv and AES-256.

This is also one of the fastest VPN services that we have ever tested, sacrificing minimal speeds and maintaining the performance levels of your internet connection. However, due to all of these features, this service is a bit more pricy and it starts from $6.67 (approximately Rs 460) and ranges up to $12.95 (approximately Rs 900).

CyberGhost

CyberGhost provides its customers with a number of good features, however, it does make them lose a lot of their download speed on connection. It currently has over 3,700 servers spanning 60 countries. CyberGhost is compatible with PCs, Macs, iOS, Linus and routers.

CbyberGhost also supports Tor, which means it will let you browse the internet truly undetected only logging your view and nothing more. It supports most protocols including OpenVPN, PPTP, L2TP and IPSec. It is currently available starting at $2.75 (approximately Rs 190) and goes up to $12.99 (approximately Rs 900).

Mullvad

Mullvad is a VPN service that utilises AES-256 encryption with OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols and is accessible via PCs, Macs and Linux. The service allows up to five simultaneous connections at a time. The company makes use of 348 servers located in over 31 countries.

Mullvad’s best feature is its anonymous signup process, which lets users signup for the service without providing the company with a lot of personal details. It also provides its consumers with impressive connection speeds, however, there are some problems with it also like an extremely confusing app to use and no live chat service to get instant answers to a user’s questions. Mullvad is priced at $5.69 (approximately Rs 393) per month.