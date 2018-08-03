Best Vodafone RED plans vs Airtel Infinity postpaid plans: Data rollover, benefits and freebies compared

We list and compare some of the best Vodafone RED and Airtel Infinity postpaid plans in terms of benefits We list and compare some of the best Vodafone RED and Airtel Infinity postpaid plans in terms of benefits

Previously, we compared some of the best, long-validity prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Jio and Vodafone. But their postpaid plans spice up the excitement to a whole new level, thanks to data rollover support and complimentary subscription to on-demand video, music streaming apps and more. Here, we list and compare some of the best Vodafone RED and Airtel Infinity postpaid plans in terms of benefits.

Vodafone Rs 399 vs Airtel Rs 399

Both Airtel and Vodafone have monthly rental plans starting at Rs 399. Starting with Vodafone’s, it offers 40GB 4G data and supports data rollover up to 200GB. All Vodafone RED plans including this one offer a complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime. Airtel Rs 399 Infinity postpaid plan, on the other hand, offers 20GB data within a monthly billing cycle. Airtel’s plan supports data rollover up to 500GB. Unlike all other Airtel Infinity plans, Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan doesn’t include a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription. However, it offers a complimentary access to Wynk Music.

Vodafone Rs 499 vs Airtel Rs 499

Both Vodafone Rs 499 and Airtel Rs 499 monthly rental plans offer 75GB of data. Hence, there are no major differences as such in terms of benefits. It’s just that Airtel users get up to 500GB data rollover as opposed to Vodafone’s 200GB data rollover. Both the plans let users benefit from a free Amazon Prime membership. However, we will discuss about other benefits later in this article. But since both the plans cost exactly the same at the end of the day, it’s difficult to choose a clear winner between the two.

Airtel Rs 799 vs Vodafone Rs 999

Things get interesting here. Although both these plans offer 100GB monthly data, Airtel’s plan costs Rs 200 cheaper than Vodafone’s. But when it comes to additional benefits, Vodafone Rs 999 plan offers 2 months Netflix subscription worth Rs 1000. Hence, paying Rs 200 more for Vodafone Rs 999 plan might be worth it. However like every other Airtel Infinity plan, Airtel Rs 799 postpaid plan supports 500GB data rollover to let users consume more data during the next billing cycle. Vodafone Rs 799, meanwhile, supports data rollover up to 200GB.

Airtel Infinity vs Vodafone RED benefits

All the plans we have discussed so far let users benefit from free unlimited local / STD / roaming calls and daily 100 SMS. All Vodafone RED plans bundle free, complimentary access to Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime in addition to free vouchers. Some of the high-end plans also offer complimentary mobile insurance and Netflix subscription for two month.

All Airtel Infinity plans, on the other hand, let users access Wynk Music for free. Some of the high-end Airtel postpaid plans also bundle Airtel TV subscription, Amazon Prime subscription, handset insurance and free add-on connection with unlimited calls.

