Best video conferencing alternatives for Zoom Cloud Meetings

Due to the COVID-19 scare lockdowns are taking place globally, workplaces have asked their employees to work from the safety of their homes. However, keeping in touch with the teams is a big requirement and for that companies are relying on video conferencing apps.

Zoom Cloud Meetings is one of the most popular apps, these companies are using to stay connected to their employees. However, recently a number of complaints concerning privacy and security have emerged against Zoom Cloud Meetings. Due to which many companies are looking for alternatives to shift too and resume business.

Today we are going to take a look at the best video conferencing apps that you can use if you do not want to take the risk with Zoom.

Google Hangouts

Google Hangouts is a good option for video conferencing as it is integrated inside of Gmail. Users can also link it directly to the Google Calendar to schedule meetings. It allows users to join meetings via a web link from their laptop or mobile phone. The integration with other Google products is also very nice. And it can be used as a workplace chat app too.

Skype

The app supports up to 50 people during calls and even lets them record and save the calls.

Skype is one of the oldest video conferencing apps there is. The Microsoft-owned app is available for iOS, Android, Windows and Mac platforms and provides users with video calling and audio calling options. The app supports up to 50 people during calls and even lets them record and save the calls. It also allows users to user live captions and subtitles during video calls to make them more interactive.

Slack

Slack is one of the most popular workplace chatting platforms and is used by multiple organisations for their employees to keep up with each other. One feature that is ignored by many in the app is that it can also be used as a video conferencing app too.

Keep in mind though, if you are a free user, one-on-one video chat is the only feature that you will get. For larger group video conferences you must have a premium account.

Microsoft Teams

If your office works on the Microsoft infrastructure, Teams integrates all of it very well thus helping with productivity.

Microsoft Teams provides a lot of integration within the Microsoft ecosystem. It allows users to do things like collaborating on Office documents, while in between of a video call. Teams has the option of video conferencing, and users can host high-resolution full HD calls with up to 250 members, if needed. There is also the option for one-on-one calls. If your office works on the Microsoft infrastructure, Teams integrates all of it very well thus helping with productivity.

