Best Valentine’s Day gifts when money is no bar: Apple iPhone XS Max, Dyson Air Wrap and more

Valentine’s Day is just a day away and it might be challenging to select the perfect gift for your loved one. If you have no price bar for the gift you are looking for, here are tech products, which will help you stand out and make a statement on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Valentine’s Day gifts: The best flagship phones

If you don’t want to hold back on the budget and want to gift your significant other, one of the best flagship smartphones, Apple’s iPhone XS Max is one of the best looking and performing flagship smartphone you can currently get. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs 109,900 for the 64GB variant.

If your partner isn’t hooked to the Apple ecosystem and instead likes to use an Android-powered smartphone, you will be better off gifting them either the Google Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or the OnePlus 6T.

The Google Pixel 3 XL comes with one of the best cameras on-board and is currently available for Rs 71,030 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best overall smartphones a person can get in the market. It is currently available on Amazon at Rs 59,370 for the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant.

Finally, the OnePlus 6T is one of the best budget smartphones people can get with flagship grade specifications and good looks. The OnePlus 6T is currently available on Amazon starting at Rs 37,999.

Apple Watch Series 4 with LTE

If the person you are purchasing the Valentine’s day gift for already has an Apple iPhone and likes to stay physically fit, you can gift them a new Apple Watch Series 4 with LTE, which is currently available on Amazon for Rs 52,900 for the 44mm Sport variant.

Dyson Air Wrap

Dyson’s Air Wrap hair styler is something that will definitely appeal to those who love to style their hair. This is not your regular curling iron, it relies on hot air to create curls. Dyson products definitely stand out for their look and design. The Dyson Air Wrap complete kit with attachments is currently priced at Rs 40,900 in India.

A good compact camera

If your loved one has a knack for photography, getting them a good compact camera might help them step their photography game up. If you have a big budget you can get them the new Leica D-Lux 7, which is priced at Rs 94,300. It features a 17MP sensor paired with an f/1.7–2.8 aperture and can record 4K video @30fps.

On the other hand, if you don’t have such a large budget, you can get the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS, which is currently available at Rs 16,495. It is a compact camera that features a 40x Superzoom lens.

A light and powerful laptop

A notebook has become a very essential part of most people in the modern world. Gifting a lightweight and powerful notebook to your loved ones will help them get their work done at any place they want. Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 2 is one of the perfect lightweight and powerful notebooks running Windows 10 you can get as of now.

For those who are deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem, you can get them the recently launched Apple MacBook Air 2018. It is one of the lightest laptops you can find on the market and has plenty of power to get work done. It is currently available on Amazon and Flipkart starting at Rs 99,990.

Gaming console

Currently, the most powerful and graphics intensive gaming consoles available in the market are the Microsoft’s Xbox One X and Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro. Both of these have huge game libraries including many platform exclusive titles and can also double as media entertainment systems.