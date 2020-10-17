This is the best time to buy a smart TV: Here are the best TV deals under Rs 25,000

Both TVs were launched earlier this year

Over the past couple of days, we have seen a few deals grabbing people’s attention. This is not just the best time to buy a new smartphone but also to put a new TV on the wall if you don’t want to spend too much on a smart TV. As the Covid-19 pandemic has limited our trips to the outside world, smart TVs can help you enjoy the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, latest movies on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others. Here are a few deals from Amazon and Flipkart you should look at before buying a new TV under Rs 25,000.

OnePlus 43Y1

OnePlus entered the much affordable TV segment with its Y series earlier this year. The OnePlus 43Y1 is currently listed as the best seller on Amazon priced at Rs 23,990. It is also available on Flipkart. It has a Full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. In the connectivity department, it has two HDMI and two USB ports. It runs on Android TV 9.0 and has an in-built Chromecast. For gaming, it has a Mali470 Triple core graphics coprocessor in case you want to connect your console. You can summon Google Assistant with its remote which has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube as well. As far as sound output is concerned, the 20W speakers have Dolby Audio Support.

Mi TV 43A Horizon Edition

Another TV launched this year, Mi TV 43A Horizon Edition is a much sleeker version of its predecessor. It comes with a Full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. For gamers, it has a Mali-450 MP3 graphics coprocessor. Users can connect up to two USBs and three HDMI connection to the TV. On the sound front, it has 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-H surround sound. It runs on the Android TV 9.0-based operating system with a few tweaks. Users can summon Google Assistant easily and the TV also has Google Data saver. It comes with a built-in Chromecast as well. The quick wake feature is also an added feature in the Horizon edition. It is available for Rs 23,499 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Thomson 50OATHPRO1212

This is the biggest TV on the list with a 50-inch screen and Ultra HD (4K) resolution. It is currently available for Rs 24,999 on Flipkart. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and Dolby Vision support. For gaming, it has a Mail450 quad-core graphics coprocessor. It has a 30W speaker output with DTS TruSurround, Dolby Digital Plus support. It has three HDMI and two USB ports. It runs on the Android TV 9.0 operating system and has built-in Chromecast. To add more, it has AirPlay support as well. The remote is bigger than others with four dedicated buttons for OTT platforms.

Nokia 43TAFHDN

Nokia is not too popular in the TV segment but Nokia’s 43-inch smart TV has its own set of features. The Full HD TV with a 60Hz refresh rate has a Mali 470 quad-core graphics coprocessor for gaming. It runs on Android OS with Chromecast built-in. On the connectivity front, it has two USB and HDMI ports on the back. The standout feature is the attached mini soundbar at the bottom of the TV which has QuatroX speakers with 39W output. It supports Dolby Audio and Onkyo’s own certified surround sound. Most TVs we see today don’t have powerful sound but Nokia’s 43-inch TV has an edge over others. It is available for Rs 22,999 on Flipkart.

Onida Fire TV edition

Onida Fire TV edition is a more affordable option on the list. As the name suggests it comes loaded with Amazon’s Fire TV OS. It has 16W speaker output which is not impressive but it has support for Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. For connectivity, it has three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It is currently available for Rs 21,900 on Flipkart.

Note: Buyers can get extra discounts via bank offers and exchanging their old TV.

