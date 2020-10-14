Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best smart TV deals you should look out for

Take a look at the best Smart TV deals that will be made available during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon will be kicking off its Great Indian Festival sale on October 17 for non Prime members and a day early for Prime members. During the sale, customers will be able to purchase multiple products at discounts and with other offers. It is a good chance for people looking to purchase a Smart TV to get one at a considerably lower price than the MRP. Here we will be taking a look at a select number of Smart TVs from brands like OnePlus, Mi, LG, Samsung and Sony, which have a discounted rate for the upcoming sale.

OnePlus

OnePlus will be offering its OnePlus TV 43Y1 at Rs 24,999 during the sale. The TV sports a 43-inch full HD display panel with 20W speakers with Dolby Sound support. OnePlus TV 43Y1 comes with 93 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, the company’s own Gamma Engine, anti-aliasing, noise reduction, dynamic contrast, and colour space mapping. It runs Android TV 9.0 and comes with an in-built Chromecast.

OnePlus 55Q1IN-1 4K QLED TV will be made available during the sale at Rs 62,899. It is amongst the cheapest QLED TVs available in India. The 55-inch TV features thin bezels, noise cancellation, dynamic contrast and Dolby Atmos. The TV comes with support for the company’s own Gamma Color Engine and has a 93 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It features 50W speakers and supports both Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi will be offering its Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch variant at Rs 23,399 during the sale. The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes with a bezel-less design and a full HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs the company’s own PatchWall UI based on Android TV 9.0 and comes with an in-built Chromecast. The TV features 20W stereo speakers with support for DTS-HD sound.

LG

LG 43UM7290PTF is a 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV, which will be made available at Rs 35,990, during Amazon’s sale. Even though the TV has a 4K resolution it has a lower refresh rate of 50Hz. It runs LG’s own WebOS operating system with AI ThinQ features built in. The TV comes with features like 4K active HDR, 4K upscaling and DTS virtual: X. The TV also comes with Amazon Alexa built-in.

Samsung Serif 55-inch 4K QLED TV QA55LS01TAKXXL will be made available at Rs 1,19,999.

Samsung

Samsung UA32TE40AAKXXL 32-inch TV will be made available at Rs 15,999. The UA32TE40AAKXXL is a part of the company’s Wondertainment Series. The TV comes with a 32-inch HD Ready panel with HDR support. It comes with support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, Samsung SmartThings, Dolby Digital Plus and more.

Samsung Serif 55-inch 4K QLED TV QA55LS01TAKXXL will be made available at Rs 1,19,999. The Serif comes with a Quantum Processor 4K and Object Tracking Sound. It comes with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate. The TV will come with 40W sound output with Dolby Digital Plus support. The TV runs on the company’s own TizenOS and comes with Alexa built-in.

Sony

Sony Bravia 65X7400H sports a 65-inch 4K UHD display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels with a 50Hz refresh rate and will be made available at Rs 1,09,999 during the sale. It is powered by the company’s own X1 4K processor. The TV comes with features like Triluminous Display, Motion Flow XR and Clear Phase Audio. The TV sports a narrow frame and has minimal bezels to offer its users a seamless viewing experience.

Note: Customers purchasing these Smart TVs with their HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will get an instant 10 per cent discount over and above the discount Amazon is already offering. Apart from this, customers using their Amazon Pay UPI to purchase will stand a chance to win daily shopping rewards worth Rs 500.

