Best TV Deals during Diwali 2020 sale: Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi and more

With the festival of Diwali being just around the corner almost all e-commerce platforms are currently running their festive season sales in India. During these sales, you can take a look at multiple gadgets like mobile phones, TVs, laptops and others as they are heavily discounted. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Days sale will be coming to an end on November 13, Flipkart will begin its Big Diwali Days sale on November 8, which will also end on November 13. This seems like the last leg of the festive season sales, so if you were wanting to purchase a television this is the right time to go for one.

Here’s a look at the best television deals you can get during Diwali 2020 on e-commerce websites.

Samsung 8K TVs

Samsung will be offering discounts of up to Rs 6,30,000 on its premium QLED 8K TVs from November 7 to November 14 on its official website. Apart from this, customers purchasing the 85-inch, 82-inch and 75-inch models of Samsung QLED 8K TVs will get a complimentary Galaxy Fold smartphone along with them.

Customers will be able to avail discounts across the QLED 8K range, starting with Rs 1,30,000 to Rs 1,80,000 on 65-inch models, Rs 3,50,000 on 75-inch models and Rs 5,00,000 to Rs 6,30,000 on the 85 -inch and 82-inch models. They will also be able to get an additional discount of up to Rs 20,000 with easy EMI options along with a 3-year warranty (1+2 Year extended warranty) on panels.

Realme

Realme is offering its new 55-inch SLED TV with a Rs 3,000 discount at Rs 39,999. Realme TV 32-inch variant will be available at Rs 12,999 and the 43-inch variant will be made available at Rs 21,999.

Shinco LED TVs

If you are looking for a budget TV’s, you can take a look at TVs from Shinco, which are available via Amazon. The Shinco SO3A 32-inch HD Ready LED is currently available at Rs 8,999, the smart version of this TV is available at Rs 10,499. The 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV is available at Rs 15,999 and the 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV is available at just Rs 21,999.

OnePlus Smart TVs

OnePlus Smart TVs are a good option for most people to look at, with the 32-inch Y32 variant being offered at Rs 13,990. The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 23,990. The Q1 series starts at Rs 62,899. These deals will be made available across Amazon, Flipkart and OnePlus Store.

Xiaomi TVs

Xiaomi TVs are also available on a discounted price via the company’s own official website, Flipkart and Amazon. The Mi TV 4A PRO 32-inch and 43-inch variants are available at Rs 13,499 and Rs 22,499, respectively. Mi TV 4X 50-inch is available at Rs 31,999. MI TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch variant is available at Rs 23,499, and the Mi TV 4X 55-inch variant is available at Rs 36,999.

