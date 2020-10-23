Best truly wireless earphones under Rs 5,000 you can get for Diwali

Jabra Elite 65t are currently available at Rs 4,999 in India. (Express Photo)

Many smartphone manufacturers have removed the 3.5mm jack from their smartphones to put in a bigger battery or to provide a thinner device. This has led to smartphone users opting for Type-C compatible earphones or a good pair of truly wireless earphones. Due to this many companies including Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus and more provide multiple truly wireless earphone offerings to their customers. With the ongoing festive season, you could be looking for an upgrade or gift a loved one a good pair of truly wireless earphones. Here’s a look at the list of the best truly wireless earphones you can get under Rs 5,000.

Jabra Elite 65t

Jabra is a brand name synonymous with audio, just like Sennheiser. The Jabra Elite 65t is a good truly wireless offering at Rs 4,999. The earbuds come with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. The earbuds also pack a battery life of up to 15 hours along with the charging case, and an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. They feature a 4-microphone technology to ensure noise reduction and come with a single button on both the buds.

Oppo Enco Free

Oppo Enco Free is currently available at Rs 4,990. Its design is similar to Apple’s AirPods and features a 13.4 mm ultra-dynamic speaker. The earpods come with an FPC positioning system and precision diaphragm, which according to the company delivers professional audio quality. The device comes with AI uplink noise cancellation technology and an IPX4 water resistance rating. The company claims that the device can run for up to 25 hours on a single charge paired with the charging case.

Realme Buds Air

The Realme Buds Air is one of the more affordable Apple AirPods look alike that you can get in India, that too with the ability to wirelessly charge them. It is currently available at Rs 3,999 and is offered in Black, White and Yellow colour options. They come with the company’s own customised R1 chip for instant connectivity and low latency. Both the earbuds feature 12mm Dynamic bass boost drivers, with support for Dual Mic Noise cancellation. The company claims that the buds can provide customers with a total playback of up to 17 hours on a single charge along with the charging case.

HIFIMAN TWS400

HIFIMAN TWS400 are currently available at Rs 3,499 in India. These come with the company’s own topology diaphragm, which consists of a special nanoparticle coating on the outer. The earbuds are extremely light, weighing in just at 5.9 grams. The company claims that they have a battery life of 19 hours on a single charge along with the charging case. They can be charged for 10 minutes to provide the users with 120 minutes of playtime.

boAt Airdopes 441

boAt is an affordable audio brand in India that provides customers with a large range of audio product offerings. Its Airdopes 441 are currently available at Rs 1,999 in multiple colour options. They come with an IPX7 water resistance rating. It includes two microphones with touch controls to control your music easily. The company claims that the device offers a total of up to 30 hours on a single charge along with the charging case.

