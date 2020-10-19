Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best streaming devices to get

Here's look at the best streaming devices that you can get during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale and Amazon's Great Indian sale festival. (Representational Image: Express Photo)

Many people are yet to trade in their old TVs for a smart one. And many have just recently bought a normal TV due to the price difference between it and a smart TV. If you are one of these and still want to watch online streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video on your TV, you can get a streaming device to provide your dumb TV with a new life and convert it into a hybrid smart TV. Here we will be taking a look at the best streaming devices that you can get during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian sale festival.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon’s all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is currently available at Rs 2,499, down from its usual selling price of Rs 3,999. The device is powered by a 1.7GHz quad-core processor and can stream content in full HD resolution with HDR10+ support and Dolby Atmos Audio. The device also comes with the newly revamped Fire TV OS that includes user profiles, improved search and content discovery and access to Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The stick comes with 8GB of storage.

Airtel Xstream Box 4K

Airtel Xstream Box 4K is currently available at Rs 3,499 and just as the name suggests, it comes with the capability to stream content in UHD 4K resolution. The box runs Google’s Android TV operating system. It comes with 8GB of storage and with support for Dolby Sound and HDR10+ content. You can download any streaming app from the Play Store on to it. The box also comes with an HD sports pack free for a month.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 3,299 during the Big Billion Days sale. The box supports streaming 4K HDR content and is powered by a 2GHz quad core processor. It runs Google’s Android TV 9.0 operating system and comes with the Play Store pre-installed to download apps. The device also comes with a Chromecast built-in. It comes with Dolby and DTS 2.0 support for better sound performance and supports Google Assistant for voice commands.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

If you do not want 4K streaming capabilities, you can go in for the Mi TV Stick, which is currently available at Rs 2,299 on Flipkart. It comes with similar specifications as the Mi Box 4K with a few minor tweaks like the use of a lower powered quad core processor.

Nokia Media Streamer

Nokia Media Streamer is currently available at Rs 2,699. The box is manufactured by Flipkart under the Nokia brand name. The device is powered by a quad core processor with a Mali GPU and it runs Google’s Android TV 9 operating system. It comes with a dual band Wi-Fi for better connectivity and support for Dolby Audio. It comes with support for the Google Assistant and is Netflix Certified for streaming. The device also includes an in-built Chromecast.

