Most desirable special edition smartphones you would like to splurge on

We have come across a lot of special edition phones in the past few months, and this trend continues to show no sign of fading away anytime soon. This also helps brands to show off the premiumness of some of their top-of-the-line flagship smartphones. In this article, we have mentioned quite a few special edition smartphones, courtesy of mobile brands who often get into a strategic partnership with other companies to appeal to a larger audience. Here is the list:

Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus Red

At the beginning of this year, there was one trend in particular that made quite a few headlines. Many of the Chinese smartphone brands introduced a limited edition Red variant of some of their handsets. Some of the handsets to receive a special red variant were Xiaomi Mi A1, Oppo F5 and OnePlus 5T. But what we did not expect back then was Apple taking it so seriously. Within the next few months, Apple did release a limited Red colour edition of their iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India and worldwide.

It is a result of a partnership with RED, a non-profit organisation that has been fighting HIV/Aids for the last 11 years. Apple iPhone 8 RED lineup costs exactly the same as regular variants. It starts at Rs 67,940 for 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 81,500 for 256GB storage variant. Apple iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, costs Rs 77,560 for 64GB storage and Rs 91,110 for 256GB storage in India. Here is our Apple iPhone 8 Plus review.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Towards the end of last month, Xiaomi announced the Mi 8 Explorer Edition at the company’s annual event in China. What makes this a special phone is a transparent back, 3D face unlock feature and in-display fingerprint scanner, which is similar to Vivo X21. Read our Vivo X21 review to know more about it. Powering Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM and Adreno 630 GPU for graphics.

As for other specs, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2248 x 1080 pixels) screen. It houses 12MP + 12MP dual rear sensors. Up front is a 20MP selfie camera. Running MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo out of the box, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition packs a 3400mAh battery.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Infinity War Edition

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Infinity War edition is up for grabs in select markets like India and China. Design-wise, it flaunts Avengers Infinity War branding on the rear. It gets 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. All other internals remain the same. Special edition aside, OnePlus 6 otherwise has certain standout features and specifications especially for what it is asking, courtesy of a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Priced at Rs 44,999 in India, this one is an ideal smartphone for all the Marvel fans out there. It sports a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. It houses 16MP + 20MP dual rear cameras and 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Last but not least, OnePlus 6 packs a 3300 mAh battery under the hood.

Oppo Find X Lamborghini

Oppo’s latest flagship smartphone, Find X gets a new Lamborghini special edition. Oppo says their Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition will cost $1966 (that is roughly about 1 lakh 34 thousand Rupees). It is highly likely that Oppo Find X Lamborghini version will come to India. Although Oppo has not revealed a global release timeline yet, the handset will launch in August.

Oppo Find X flaunts three pop-up cameras, which also happen to be its key attractions. You get a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 and what not! It features 256GB storage and runs Android Oreo software out of the box. The handset packs a 3730mAh battery.

Vivo NEX S

Also known as Vivo NEX special edition and Vivo NEX Ultimate, this one has pretty much similar internals as Oppo Find X. Not just that, this one too has a pop-up selfie camera. We are not sure if this will go on to become a whole new trend altogether in the future, but for now, this is exactly how Vivo NEX S stands out in terms of competition.

In addition to an in-display fingerprint sensor, Vivo NEX S sports 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Powering the handset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. It sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED screen. It houses 12MP + 5MP dual rear sensors, in addition to an 8MP selfie camera.

