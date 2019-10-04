Best smartphones you can buy under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Nokia 8.1 and more

India is a very budget conscious country, with people trying to save money wherever they can. Due to which they try to purchase the best smartphone that will satisfy their needs at the lowest possible price. This behaviour has been identified by smartphone manufacturers and they have started manufacturing budget smartphones that can perform well and can last the users at least for a year without any issues. Here’s a list of the best smartphones you can buy this month under Rs 15,000.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is among the top budget smartphones you can consider under Rs 15,000. It comes with a 48MP dual camera setup at the back, a full HD+ resolution display, Snapdragon 675 processor and a 4,000Ah battery. Redmi Note 7 Pro is also splash-resistant, thanks to its P2i coating.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is currently available starting at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM option, whereas, the 6GB RAM variant can be purchased at Rs 13,999. The storage of both models is 64GB. There’s also the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, which is available at Rs 14,999.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) processor. It performs really well and can easily handle all the tasks you throw at it. Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch FHD screen (2340×1080) display, which comes with its own P2i coating for splash resistance.

Realme 5 Pro is currently available at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Whereas, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30 was a good phone at the price it was launched at, now the company has launched its successor the Samsung Galaxy M30s. It sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display and is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor. The highlight of the Galaxy M30s is a 6,000mAh battery. It runs Samsung’s OneUI, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The device is currently available on Amazon at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia has been known for its device quality and sturdiness. Nokia 8.1 is quite reliable and has a strong build. It sports a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with HDR10 support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration. Nokia 8.1 gets dual rear-facing Zeiss cameras, consisting of a 12MP primary snapper and 13MP secondary depth camera. On the front, you will notice a 20MP camera for taking selfies and video recording.

It is currently available at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant on Flipkart.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is focused on the millenials and is an online only smartphone. The company has focused on providing the best performance they could deliver on this smartphone. If gaming is your main focus, Vivo Z1 Pro has got you covered while giving you a look that stands out.

The highlights of the device include its gaming-centric Snapdragon 712 processor with AI Engine and the punch-hole display. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup of 16MP+8MP+2MP, a 32MP selfie camera, and 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and runs on FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie.

Vivo Z1 Pro is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 12,990 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990.

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro at the moment is one of the cheapest smartphones to sport a motorised pop-up selfie camera. It comes with a bezel-less display and 48MP dual rear cameras. The phone looks quite premium and performs well thanks to its Helio P70 processor. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charge.

Oppo F11 Pro is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.