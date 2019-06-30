Best smartphones under Rs 8,000: Redmi 6A, Realme C2, Nokia 2.2, and more

While India is one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world, it is also one of the most price sensitive markets. Smartphones that offer the best of features at the lowest of price have managed to garner sales and the same applies to entry levels smartphones too.

The competition in the Indian smartphone market is not only limited to the mid-range smartphone segment, but it is quite intense in the budget segment as well. We are listing the smartphones priced under Rs 8,000 that are worth having a look if you are planning to buy a smartphone in this price range.

Redmi 6A: Price starts at Rs 6,465

Redmi 6A is one of the best selling smartphones from Xiaomi. The phone features a 13MP rear camera and a 3,000mAh battery. It sports a 5.45-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM and 16/32GB of internal storage.

Redmi 6A features a quad-core MediaTek processor and runs Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box. The front camera on the device is a 5MP selfie shooter.

Realme C2: Price starts at Rs 5,999

Realme C2 is the latest launch from the Realme. The entry-level smartphone features a smudge-free diamond cut back design and a waterdrop notch on top. The device sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP+2MP and a 5MP front camera.

Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek P22 processor and runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. It comes with 2GB/3GB RAM options and 16GB/32GB internal storage options.

Nokia 2.2: Price starts at Rs 6,999

Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a dot-notch design at the front which is more or less identical to Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2. It sports a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Nokia 2.2 comes is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 3,000mAh battery, and runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box. The smartphone is available in 2GB/3GB RAM options and 16GB/32GB internal storage options.

Samsung Galaxy A10: Price Rs 7,990

Samsung Galaxy A10 is the cheapest model in the new A-series launched by the South-Korean giant. The phone features a 6.2-inch HD display with Infinity-V display (waterdrop-style notch).

The smartphone comes with a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. Samsung Galaxy A10is powered by company’s own Exynos 7884 processor and runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. It is available in a single storage model of 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: Price starts at Rs 7,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is one of the best smartphones you can get at this price range. The device features a dual rear camera setup of 13MP+5MP and an 8MP selfie shooter. It sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and it runs Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box. The smartphone is available in three RAM options — 3GB/4GB/6GB — and two internal storage options of 32GB and 64GB.