Best smartphones under Rs 35,000: OnePlus 7T, iPhone 7, Galaxy S9+ and more

To get a flagship smartphone these days you need to shell out nearly Rs 1,00,000. However, that is not an amount most of us will be able to spare easily. And the desire to own a device with high-end specifications and premium build quality is not a bad one to have. These days you can get an older flagship or a budget flagship under Rs 35,000. So for the people who are not ready to spend a penny over Rs 35,000 on a smartphone, we have curated a list of the best smartphones under Rs 35,000 for February 2020, based on our reviews.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T is one of the best flagship smartphones you can currently get. According to our review, “OnePlus 7T is another testament of the fact that smartphones have hit a sweet spot where it is near perfect in every aspect.” It is currently available at Rs 34,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage variant is priced a bit higher at Rs 37,999.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It runs the latest Android 10 operating system from Google with the company’s own OxygenOS 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with support for the company’s own 30W Warp Charging technology.

It sports a dual-camera setup on the back consisting a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, both of which are able to snap good photos. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ is an amazing smartphone for the current price of Rs 29,999. We in our review stated that “this is a good phone with no serious flaws.” It managed to tick all the boxes and excelled in the camera department during our review. One thing that might hold you back is that this comes with a Snapdragon 845 processor, which is a bit older than the Snapdragon 865 showing up in newer flagships. However, the chipset is able to hold its own even now.

Coming to the specifications, the device sports a 6.4-inch QHD OLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system as of now, however, LG has announced they will be rolling out Android 10 to the device. All of this is backed by a 3,300mAh battery.

The device sports a triple-camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. On the front, it features a dual-camera setup with an 8MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy S20 series of smartphones globally. However, this does not mean that the Galaxy S9 series will not perform well. The company is currently offering its Galaxy S9+ at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart, which according to us is a steal deal. When it came out two years back, we called the Galaxy S9+ a “solid phone with top of the line processing, the best Android camera and the best iteration of almost every other feature that you want in a flagship phone.”

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S9+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9810 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. It runs Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

It comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 12MP Dual Pixel sensor with dual aperture paired with a 12MP telephoto lens. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme recently launched its first flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro. Which in our review appeared to be a “good value for money device,” due to the fact that it has a lot to offer for under Rs 30,000. It comes with a flagship processor, 64MP quad cameras and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. It is currently selling at Rs 28,499.

In terms of specifications, the device sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own RealmeOS skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge technology.

In terms of cameras, the device sports a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Apple iPhone 7

The Apple iPhone 7 is now a few years old, being launched back in 2016. But it still manages to get things done with ease. It is currently also one of the cheapest iPhones Apple sells in India. Back when we reviewed the device, we found it to be one of the best smartphones of the time. And due to Apple’s software enhancements and overall parts quality, the device is decent even in 2020. It is currently available at Rs 27,999 for the starting model.

It sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display with 3D Touch. It is powered by the company’s own A10 Fusion quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs the company’s latest iOS 13 operating system and is backed by a 1,960mAh battery. In terms of the cameras, the device sports a 12MP camera with OIS on the back and a 7MP camera on the front to take selfies.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z does not slack behind and can provide competition to most flagships currently available in the market.

Asus 6Z is one of the most unique smartphones on this list due to its motorised flip camera module. It is currently available at Rs 27,999 for the base 64GB storage variant and at Rs 30,999 for the 128GB storage variant. During our review, we found out that the Asus 6Z is a better buy over the OnePlus 7 and “offers something new, fresh which others don’t.”

In terms of specifications, the Asus 6Z does not slack behind and can provide competition to most flagships currently available in the market. It sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The device comes in two configurations: 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The 256GB storage variant doesn’t seem to be available now. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system. All of this is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a dual-camera setup on the back, which flips up to act as the front camera. the camera module has a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro is a good budget flagship. It is placed bottom of the list because Xiaomi has already launched its successor, the Redmi K30 Pro in China and is yet to bring that to India. It is currently available at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

In our review, we found the device to be “jam-packed with a lot of features,” we found the price that Xiaomi was asking for the device was totally justified. We concluded by saying, “Redmi K20 Pro is as good a flagship as any other on the market, and does not disappoint for its price.”

In terms of specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The device comes with either 6GB of RAM or 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the device has a triple-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP wide-angle sensor and an 8MP tertiary sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP selfie camera housed inside of a motorised pop-up module.

