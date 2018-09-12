Best phones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in September 2018

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: From Xiaomi Poco F1, Asus Zenfone 5Z to Nokia 7 Plus Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: From Xiaomi Poco F1, Asus Zenfone 5Z to Nokia 7 Plus

Flagship smartphones bag the best specifications available in the smartphone industry, a sharp display, elegant design, powerful chipset, brilliant camera sensors and up-to-date software. Not everyone can afford a premium smartphone; besides, the upper mid-range segment now offers a comparable experience for nearly half the price. Some of the best mid-range handsets these days even provide top-of-the-line SoC, reliable battery backup, good build quality and imaging sensors. In case you are looking for a handset at a price under Rs 30,000 we have put together a list of the best smartphones across popular smartphone brands. Here you go.

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone from its sub-brand Poco, the Poco F1 offers a solid value for proposition if you consider the specifications for its price. The handset is the most affordable in the country to carry the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. A massive 8GB of RAM further ensures smooth overall performance even while throttling heavy duty tasks and games for extended hours. Besides the Qualcomm chipset, the smartphone carries capable dual camera sensors combining 12MP+5MP units that yield detailed images with vibrant colours in good lighting condition. To add more, Xiaomi Poco F1 houses a tall 6.18-inch (2246 x 1080 pixels) 18.7:9 display with a notch on top offering extra screen real estate to stream content. To know more about Xiaomi Poco F1 you can read our review.

Xiaomi Poco F1 is the cheapest phone that runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC Xiaomi Poco F1 is the cheapest phone that runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India: Rs 28,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z is another good upper mid-range handset you can pick in the sub-Rs 30,000 price bracket. The handset is considered to be a decent alternative to the OnePlus 6 shares similar hardware as the OnePlus flagship model. For a price under Rs 30,000, you get the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB RAM that promise smooth operation. The phone flaunts a beautiful design with chamfered edges, rounded corners and glass back. The notch-style 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display is nice, bright and offers punchy colours. The phone has a high-qualiy DAC to boost audio performance and the dual 12MP+8MP rear camera sensors deliver brilliant output in well-lit conditions. You can read our review here to know more about Asus’ flagship model.

Asus Zenfone 5Z features capable dual rear camera sensors Asus Zenfone 5Z features capable dual rear camera sensors

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India: Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model

Vivo V11 Pro

The Vivo V11 Pro might have a cluttered UI, but its elegant design, bezel-less display and cameras do stand out in the mid-range market. The phone comes with dual tone gradient at the back panel that looks classy. On the front fascia, it houses a large 6.41-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that renders rich colours, deep blacks and sharp text detail. Underneath the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM to deliver smooth performance while multitasking.

If you are a selfie enthusiast the Vivo V11 Pro is sure to impress you with its large 25MP front-facing sensor. The front camera lens capture images with good details and exposure and comes with AIFace Beauty to further enhance the image. The rear dual-cameras are quite impressive too in most lighting conditions. The phone carries a 3400mAh that lasts over a day on moderate usage. Read our review to know more about Vivo V11 Pro.

Vivo V11 Pro flaunts a glossy back panel with dual tone gradient Vivo V11 Pro flaunts a glossy back panel with dual tone gradient

Vivo V11 Pro price in India: Rs 25,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

If you are looking for a phone with a unique design in this budget, Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 2 can be a suitable option. The phone beautifully crafted in ceramic carries Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with Adreno 540 GPU that enables you to run graphics-intensive games without any frame drop for long hours. The tall 5.99-inch full HD+ IPS ‘all-screen’ panel further enhances the experience with the visually appealing details and punchy colours. The Mi MIX 2 packs a 3400mAh battery which lasts almost half a day while gaming. To know other details about Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 you can read our review.

The ceramic built Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch display The ceramic built Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch display

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 price in India: Rs 27,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model

Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3i, the latest handset from the Nova series is another ideal pick in the mid-range segment. The phone features design identical to Huawei P20 Lite, but with a slightly smaller chin. It runs Huawei’s new Kirin 710 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone offers quad camera lenses with two at the rear and two up front. It sports 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras with autofocus and a f/2.2 aperture that manages to deliver images with rich colour and detail in good lighting conditions. At the front, it houses dual camera lenses combining 24MP + 2MP units. You also get a tall 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Huawei Nova 3i features a 6.3-inch FHD+ notch style display Huawei Nova 3i features a 6.3-inch FHD+ notch style display

Huawei Nova 3i price in India: Rs 20,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Nokia 7 Plus

If you are more into shooting photos outdoor and prefer a clean, uncluttered UI, then Nokia 7 Plus will be the best smartphone you can buy in the mid-range segment. The phone boasts Carl Zeiss branded dual optics having a 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom. The cameras on the Nokia 7 Plus capture brilliant photos with sharp detail, wide dynamic range and good colour reproduction. The native camera app offers Pro mode as well to adjust exposure, focus accordingly.

Nokia 7 Plus is a part of Android One initiative which means the device is guaranteed to receive regular software updates for two years. The bloatware-free smartphone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC capable enough to handle heavy-duty tasks. In addition, the phone pegs a big 3,800mAh battery that squeezes out more than a day’s worth of juice on moderate usage. Read our review to know more about the mid-range Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 7 Plus features Carl Zeiss branded dual optics having a 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom Nokia 7 Plus features Carl Zeiss branded dual optics having a 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom

Nokia 7 Plus price in India: Rs 24,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd