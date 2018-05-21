Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 (May 2018)

Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

The higher-end of the mid-range spectrum of smartphones was an ignored segment in India for quite some time. But things seem to be heating up now and there are some very neat devices worth buying around the Rs 25,000 mark. Yes, there are some overpriced and underperforming handsets too in that budget, but that’s where we step in and help you select the right ones. So let’s take a look at the top 5 smartphones worth your hard-earned money in this segment currently.

Moto X4 (Rs 22,999)

Motorola launched their mid-range smartphone, the Moto X4 in India late last year. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded further. It features a 5.2-inch full HD LTPS IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The Moto X4 offers near stock Android experience with a clean UI. The Moto X4 received an Android Oreo update in December.

Moto X4 Moto X4

It is fairly stylish with a premium glass and metal design and IP68-rated water and dust resistance. The phone sports a dual camera setup with 12MP+8MP sensors. The primary lens has a f/2.0 aperture, 1.4-micron pixel size while the secondary lens comes with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. At the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies and an LED flash to brighten them up. It is fueled by a 3000 mAh battery that delivers a day’s worth of juice. You can get the Moto X4 for Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM version of the handset is priced at Rs 24,999.

Vivo V9 (Rs 22,990)

Let’s move from functionality to style. Drawing ‘inspiration’ from the iPhone X, Vivo launched the V9 recently in India for a price of Rs 22,990. The phone features a 6.3-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a claimed 85.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has a pixel density of 400ppi. Powering the Vivo V9 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage with an option of further expansion up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Vivo V9 Vivo V9

The phone has vertically stacked dual-rear cameras with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 24MP camera. The camera app includes AI Face Beauty feature to enhance selfies and AR stickers. Other features include face unlock and HDR support. The phone runs FunTouch OS 4.0 UI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The Vivo V9 has a 3260 mAh non-removable battery that keeps the phone powered for a day of standard usage.

Oppo F7 (Rs 21,990)

Oppo F7 is another smartphone that features the ‘notch’ display. The smartphone features a tall 6.23-inch 19:9 IPS LCD screen (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection layered on top. The phone is powered by a Helio P60 processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. In terms of software, it runs in-house ColorOS 5.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It has a 3400mAh battery, enough to run the phone throughout the day.

Oppo F7 Oppo F7

The Oppo F7 sports a 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF and a big front facing 25MP lens integrated with AI beauty 2.0 system. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the rear side. The dual-SIM Oppo smartphone supports a facial unlock feature too. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage version of the Oppo F7 sells for Rs 21,990.

Honor 8 Pro (Rs 22,999)

This phone has seen a couple of successors already but it still manages to make it to our list. The Honor 8 Pro sells for Rs 22,999 and what it offers at that price is still hard to beat. It remains one of the best camera-phones around with its 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras that do a great job in all lighting conditions, along with an 8MP selfie camera. It has a 5.7-inch screen with resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, resulting in 515 ppi pixel density.

Honor 8 Pro Honor 8 Pro

It is powered by their in-house HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its 4000mAh battery keeps the device powered easily for more than a day of standard usage.

Nokia 7 Plus (Rs 25,999)

The Nokia 7 Plus is a shade above Rs 25,000 but it is well worth the extra money you would spend on it. And there’s some exchange or cashback offer perpetually on this handset to get its effective price within our budget. That being said, this is one of the best all-round smartphones in the market currently. It is powered by an upper mid-range SoC, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card.

Add to that a very classy design, a sharp 6-inch 18:9 full HD+ narrow-bezel display, highly capable 12MP+13MP dual cameras with Carl Zeiss optics, 3800mAh battery and pure Android experience courtesy of Android One. You can also expect latest Android updates for two more years. All said and done, HMD Global has got a lot of things right with the Nokia 7 Plus and is a great buy for Rs 25,999.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd