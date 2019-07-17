Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India: Redmi K20, Realme X and more

Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India: The smartphones which come in the range of Rs 25,000 are often considered as budget flagships because of their affordable price and higher specifications as compared to the devices which are priced below Rs 15,000.

With Redmi and Realme launching their respective budget flagships we take a look at some of the best smartphones to buy within a budget of Rs 25,000.

Redmi K20

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K20 series in India earlier today. The series comprises of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The Redmi K20 starts at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant, while the higher 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model for Rs 23,999. the smartphone will be going on sale with the Redmi K20 Pro on July 22 at 12 pm on Mi Home, Mi.com and Flipkart. Xiaomi says the phones will come with Rs 1000 discount for ICICI Bank credit and debit card customers.

The K20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone comes with a 48MP camera with a Sony IMX582 sensor along with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone also features a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

Realme X

Realme unveiled its own flagship smartphone the Realme X in India earlier this week. The device is priced at Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB model which is priced at Rs 19,999. The first official sale will take place on July 24 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme’s website.

The Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ full-screen notchless display and 2340×1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera which takes about 0.74 seconds to elevate and sports a dual rear camera setup carrying a primary 48MP camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture clubbed with a depth sensor of 5MP with f/2.4 aperture. Here’s our first impression of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with the company’s Infinity O display, three cameras at the back, and On-Screen sound technology. It is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option.

The Galaxy M40 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy M40 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The display of the galaxy M40 doubles up as a speaker thanks to On-Screen sound technology. Click here to read our review of the Galaxy M40.

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision has been recently launched in India at a price of Rs 19,999 for a single storage variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB. The biggest feature of the phone is the 21:9 aspect ratio ultrawide screen that comes with a punch hole.

The One Vision comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising of 48MP+5MP sensors. It has a 25MP front camera and a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It is powered by Exynos 9609 processor and runs on Android 9 Pie. Here is our review of the Motorola One Vision.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro is also a recently launched smartphone which comes at a starting price of Rs 14,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is a 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant that costs Rs 16,990 and a 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 17,990.

Also Read|Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Can it compete with Redmi Note 7 Pro?

The smartphone is powered by a gaming-centric Snapdragon 712 processor with AI Engine and the punch-hole display. It comes with a triple rear camera setup of 16MP+8MP+2MP, a 32MP selfie camera, and 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and runs on FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie.