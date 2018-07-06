From Vivo V9, Nokia 6 (2018) to Moto G5S Plus: These are some of the best smartphones under Rs 25,000 capable of recording 4K videos From Vivo V9, Nokia 6 (2018) to Moto G5S Plus: These are some of the best smartphones under Rs 25,000 capable of recording 4K videos

Smartphone camera technology has evolved drastically over the past few years. Nowadays, a smartphone features up to 4 cameras, AI centric features and much more. What’s more, some smartphone cameras can now record videos in Ultra HD (4K) resolution. What video enthusiast would not want an affordable smartphone that can record 4K videos? In this article, we have covered a list of best affordable smartphones under Rs 25,000 that are capable of recording 4K videos.

Vivo V9

Priced at Rs 20,990, Vivo V9 supports 4K (2160p) video recording at 30 frames per second (fps), which is standard for this price range. For example, OnePlus 6 supports 4K video recording at both 30fps and 60fps rate. Although video will be recorded in 4K Ultra-HD (UHD) resolution, recording may not be as smooth as 60fps. But at this price, recording 4K videos at 30fps is not necessarily a bad choice because the processor has to be equally powerful to handle 4K video recording at 60fps.

Also Read: Vivo V9 Review

On Vivo V9, hardware processing is taken care of by Snapdragon 626 octa-core chip, which is more battery efficient. Furthermore, it sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage and 3,260mAh battery. It houses 16MP + 5MP dual rear sensors and 24MP selfie camera. Vivo V9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 out of the box.

Vivo V9 price in India: Rs 20,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

Moto X4

Moto X4 is yet another affordable smartphone that supports 4K video recording. So, if brand name matters to you, the Moto X4 is your option to consider. It houses a 12MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and dual-pixel PDAF, paired with an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Similar to Vivo V9, the Moto X4 supports 4K (2160p) video recording at 30fps.

Also Read: Moto X4 Review

As for all other specifications, Moto X4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz and paired with Adreno 508 GPU for graphics. Up front is a 16MP selfie camera. It features a processor which is best suited for mid-range and upper mid-range smartphones and runs near stock Android Oreo. It comes with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Moto X4 features a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto X4 price in India: It starts at Rs 20,999 for 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and goes all the way up to Rs 24,999 for 6GB RAM with 64GB storage.

Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro is best known for its camera, and since we are talking about that, let me remind you that it can also record 4K (2160p) videos at 30fps. Available at Rs 23,999 on Flipkart, the Honor 8 Pro sports 12MP + 12MP dual rear sensors with PDAF, laser autofocus and dual-tone dual-LED flash. Up front is an 8MP secondary shooter with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls which supports 1080p Full HD video recording.

Also Read: Honor 8 Pro Review

Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch Quad HD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It runs Android Oreo with the company’s Emotion UI on top. The device gets its grunts courtesy of a 2.4GHz HiSilicon 960 octa-core SoC. Furthermore, it packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Honor 8 Pro features a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Honor 8 Pro price in India: Rs 23,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

Nokia 6.1 (2018)

Initially announced at MWC 2018 earlier this year, Nokia 6.1 also known as Nokia 6 (2018) is an upgrade over last year’s Nokia 6. Unlike all the devices mentioned before, this one features a single 16MP (f/2.0 aperture) lens with PDAF, Zeiss optics and dual-LED dual-tone flash. The main camera can record 4K UHD videos at 30fps. Meanwhile, the front houses an 8MP selfie camera with support for 1080p Full HD video recording.

Also Read: Nokia 6 (2018) Review

Nokia 6.1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chip ticking at 2.2GHz and accompanied by an Adreno 530 GPU to handle graphics. If you don’t need narrow bezels, it flaunts a standard design with a 5.5-inch full HD screen bearing 16:9 aspect ratio. Inside is 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage and 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1 price in India: Rs 18,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

Moto G5S Plus

Last but not least, the Moto G5S Plus has to be the most affordable 4K video recording smartphone at Rs 12,999. It houses 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash. Just like the phones above, it records 4K videos at 30 fps. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Also Read: Moto G5S Plus Review

Similar to Nokia 6.1, the Moto G5S Plus sports a standard 5.5-inch full HD screen with 16:9 aspect ratio protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The Moto G5S Plus packs 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage and 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G5S Plus price in India: Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

