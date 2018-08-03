Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy in August 2018: From Honor 9N to Moto G6

Best mid-range smartphones under Rs 20,000 from Honor 9N to Moto G6 that you can buy this August Best mid-range smartphones under Rs 20,000 from Honor 9N to Moto G6 that you can buy this August

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 this month include a select few among the plethora of options that have made their debut this year. While earlier the intriguing aspects were pre-eminent to the high-end smartphones, OEMs have now begun packaging some of the premium features in their mid-range handsets as well. In case you are searching for a good smartphone under Rs 20,000, the choice is not easy. Huawei and its sub-brand Honor this year brought some of the most beautifully designed smartphones, for instance, the Huawei P20 Lite or the Honor 9N in this bracket. Although these smartphones are not as powerful as the flagship models, you still get decent specifications, good imaging sensors, high-res display, good amount of storage/RAM and sturdy build-quality all for a fraction of the cost the flagships sell at. In this article, we have covered some of the best smartphones available in the Indian smartphone market that you can pick for a price under Rs 20,000. Here’s the list:

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Honor 9N

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor recently launched its new mid-range smartphone, the Honor 9N in India. Encased in a glass body and flaunting a notch-style display, this phone carries some impressive specifications for its price. Honor 9N features a reflective back panel, similar to what we have seen on the Honor 10. The build quality is quite good and the minimal bezels on the front fascia make the device look more elegant and modern. On the specifications front, the new Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) 19:9 notch-style display. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor paired with 4GB RAM.

Honor 9N is encased in a glass body and flaunts a 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 notch-style display Honor 9N is encased in a glass body and flaunts a 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 notch-style display

Honor 9N price in India: Rs 17,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage; Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

The phone comes with three storage configurations: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. In terms of photography, Honor 9N offers dual rear cameras packing a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. Up front, it has a 16MP camera. Honor 9N runs EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo OS. It pegs a decent 3000mAh battery which lasts for a day on moderate usage. The Honor 9N tags a price of Rs 17,999 for the top-end model that carries 4GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. However, we would recommend going for the 64GB model that too has 4GB RAM but saves you a whopping Rs 4000. You can later invest less than a third of those savings in a MicroSD card if you need more storage space.

Also Read- Honor 9N review: A mid-range smartphone based on Honor 9 Lite, with a notch



Moto G6

Lenovo-owned brand Motorola, well-known for bringing quality smartphones at a mid-range price point, launched the Moto G6 in India in April this year. The sixth generation Moto G series phone carries the requisite modern aspects for an affordable price tag. Moto G6 brandishes an elegant 3D contoured glass design and a compact tall body. It is one of the first smartphones from the company’s shelf to bear an 18:9 display. Another notable aspect on the Moto G6 is its dual camera setup that offers bright images with good colour reproduction under decent lighting conditions. The stock Android is another delight that caters to a smooth UI experience.

Moto G6 also incorporates Dolby Audio support to deliver an enhanced sound experience Moto G6 also incorporates Dolby Audio support to deliver an enhanced sound experience

Moto G6 price in India: Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

As for the specifications, Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. Under the 3D contoured glass hood sits Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. In terms of imaging sensors, the Moto G6 packs a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor at the back side. Up front, it has a 16MP camera that offers beautification mode and group selfie among other features. It runs Android Oreo and carries a 3000mAh battery. Moto G6 also incorporates Dolby Audio support to deliver an enhanced sound experience and bundles a TurboPower charger for fast charging.

Nokia 6.1



Nokia 6.1 might not look as modern as some of the other models in this list, but its sturdy build quality, good performance and promising battery life do impress at the mid-range price point. Nokia 6 2018 Edition (a.k.a. Nokia 6.1) packs Carl Zeiss branded 16MP rear camera that provides decent output in good lighting condition.

Nokia 6.1 offers good performance, sturdy build and promising battery life Nokia 6.1 offers good performance, sturdy build and promising battery life

Nokia 6.1 (2018) Price in India: Rs 17,675 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

It runs stock Android Oreo right out-of-the-box. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 processor paired with 4GB RAM. It features 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution stretched across the front panel. Nokia 6.1 packs an industry standard 3000mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei’s mid-range smartphone P20 Lite flaunts a captivating glass and metal design. A dual-shade blend on the back panel to that adds a exquisite touch to it. The phone is a toned-down version of Huawei’s flagship model, the P20 Pro. Similar to the Honor 9N, Huawei P20 Lite embraces Apple’s iPhone X notch-style display. It features a 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Huawei P20 Lite runs Kirin 659 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded further with a microSD card.

Huawei P20 Lite has a 24MP front camera for enhanced selfies Huawei P20 Lite has a 24MP front camera for enhanced selfies

Huawei P20 Lite price in India: Rs 19,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

The dual camera setup is quite common in the mid-range price list these days and Huawei P20 Lite is no different. It comes with dual rear cameras having a 16MP primary lens and 2MP secondary lens. The native camera app the Huawei P20 Lite offers Portrait mode that allows adding bokeh effect to the photos. At the front, the phone features a 24MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and 3D portrait lighting effect up front. On the software front, Huawei P20 Lite runs EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo OS. It has a battery backup of 3000mAh battery.

Oppo F7

Similar to Huawei and Honor smartphones, the Oppo F7 comes with a notch-style display. However, the Oppo smartphone has a slightly taller 6.23-inch screen which is a plus point in case you want to stream content on a bigger display. The display has a 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. The phone is sheathed in a glossy cover coated either in shiny Solar Red or soothing Moonlight Silver colour schemes. Oppo smartphones are mostly popular for their front-facing camera. Oppo F7 bears a big 25MP unit up front that comes with AI beauty technology support. On the rear side, it has a single 16MP camera sensor. The Oppo F7 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based on the proprietary ColorOS 5.0 interface.

Oppo F7 features a tall 6.23-inch notch style display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution Oppo F7 features a tall 6.23-inch notch style display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution

Oppo F7 price in India: Rs 19,900 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

It is powered by a MediaTek P60 octa-core processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU to render graphics. It comes with a battery capacity of 3400mAh. Another perk of the Oppo F7 is that it comes with a separate microSD tray enabling users to insert two SIM cards and a microSD card as well.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000

In case you are slightly tight on budget and want to spend a little less money, here are a few smartphones that you can pick for a price well under Rs 15,000.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is a budget smartphone that comes with more than decent features. The smartphone was launched to take the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro head-on. Since the phone is set as a direct competitor against the Xiaomi phone, it does bear a few similarities in terms of processing hardware and display. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. Like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Asus smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo OS Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo OS

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage

In terms of photography, it offers dual camera setup packing 13MP+5MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera up front. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a massive 5000mAh battery which is one of the highlights of the phone. Since many users complained about the in-house ZenUI’s cluttered interface, this time around, Asus opted for stock Android UI on this handset. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Xioami Redmi Note 5 Pro

Albeit the competition, Xiaomi’s popular mid-range handset the Redmi Note 5 Pro stays strong in the budget segment. The smartphone gained popularity in the Indian smartphone market, courtesy of its reliable processor, decent imaging sensors and bright display. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 mobile platform and features a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro bears vertically stacked dual rear cameras combining 12MP+5MP sensors Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro bears vertically stacked dual rear cameras combining 12MP+5MP sensors

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India: Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage; Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM/64GB storage

As for optics, Redmi Note 5 Pro bears vertically stacked dual rear cameras combining 12MP+5MP sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.0 apertures respectively. The native camera app offers real-time filters, Portrait mode, HDR mode, Panorama mode, Manual mode among other features. The camera produces pictures with good colour reproduction and decent detail retention in bright light conditions. At the front, it has a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with LED selfie-light for better selfies in low light. It pegs a big 4000mAh battery promising more than a day’s worth of usage.

Oppo Realme 1



Oppo’s Realme 1 is another well spec’d budget smartphone that comes for a price of Rs 13,990 for its top-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Encased in a fibre-glass body with glossy diamond cut illusion, it does add a distinctive look on the rear side. The Oppo Realme 1 packs some of the most demanding aspects at an affordable price. It sports a 6-inch full HD+ narrow bezel display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Underneath the hood, sits a capable octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with Mali G72 MP3 for graphic rendition.

Oppo Realme 1 is powered by Mediatek’s Helio P60 chipset and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a great price Oppo Realme 1 is powered by Mediatek’s Helio P60 chipset and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a great price

Oppo Realme 1 price in India: Rs 13,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

In terms of photography, Oppo Realme 1 comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP sensor up front. On the software front, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Color OS 5.0 layered on top. The phone doesn’t include a fingerprint scanner, but it does support face unlock that the company claims can unlock the device in 0.1 second. It has a battery capacity of 3410mAh.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd