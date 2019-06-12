Top smartphones under Rs 20,000: Samsung Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, Realme 3 Pro and more

Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 20,000 in India 2019: Mid-range smartphones these days pack high-end specifications on paper, some of which even rival premium smartphones. The sub-Rs 20,000 price segment in India is extremely competitive with smartphones, thanks to devices like Samsung Galaxy M40, which comes with Infinity O display and Honor 20i with triple back cameras.

Advertising

We have compiled a list of the best mid-range smartphones to consider if you are looking for an overall package including premium design, reliable performance, and good cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM variant and it sports a 6.3-inch Infinity O display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Samsung’s One UI, which is based on Android Pie. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M40 features a triple camera setup on the back, a combination of 32MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 5MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 16MP. Click here to read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy M40.

Advertising

Honor 20i

Honor 20i is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It sports a 6.21-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710F processor paired with a Mali G51MP4 GPU. The device runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top. The battery is a 3,400mAh one.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 24MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 technology. Redmi Note 7 Pro sports dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor for taking selfies. Click here to read our full review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB RAM paired with 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

It runs the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. The battery is 4,045mAh with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology. The device comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. The front camera is 25MP. Read our full review of Realme 3 Pro here.

Poco F1

Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 based Poco launcher on top. All of this is backed by a 4000mAh battery non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies. You can check out our full review of the Poco F1 here.