Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Xiaomi Poco F1, Nokia 7.1 and more

The mid-budget smartphone segment in India is getting premium with devices that pack good specifications for under Rs 20,000. Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Asus Zenfone Max Pro 2 are among a few popular smartphones in the premium mid-budget phones. We have curated a list of the best smartphones one can buy for under Rs 20,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy M-series of smartphones in India targetting millennials, with the new Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. The new devices are priced aggressively and feature the company’s new Infinity V displays.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant and Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. It comes with Samsung’s new Experience UI 9.5, which paired with the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor.

It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display and comes with Widevine L1 certification support. It also comes with the company’s own live focus feature.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi is a popular budget smartphone in India. The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with good hardware at a budget price. The device is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM variant and 15,999 for the 6GB RAM variant.

It sports a 6.26-inch display with a notch on top that includes the dual front camera setup. The company has improved the build quality compared to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 5 Pro while and has added a P2i coating making the device splash resistant.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which should easily last a day or more depending on usage.

Nokia 7.1

HMD Global’s Nokia 7.1 is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. We observed in our review that this is one of the best-built smartphones with a glass and metal sandwich body.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which manages to get daily tasks done easily. The phone comes with a 5.84-inch full HD+ PureDisplay, which is one of the major highlights of the device alongside a stock version of Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Nokia 7.1 also sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 just like its predecessor, the Zenfone Max Pro M1, offers a 5,000mAh battery along with a stock Android experience.

It is is priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, respectively.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which can handle most tasks including playing heavy games like PUBG Mobile with ease.

We observed in our review, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has good battery life, performance, cameras and design. However, the display and low light performance of its camera left us longing for more.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro was one of the first smartphones to bring the teardrop notch design display to budget smartphones and it sports a very good camera module that is capable of capturing intricate details.

It features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 processor and a dual 16MP+2MP rear camera module. The device is available exclusively on Flipkart and price starts at Rs 13,990. Realme 2 Pro features an all-plastic body.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 offers flagship grade specifications like a Snapdragon 845 processor at an affordable price. It is also arguably the most powerful smartphone available under Rs 20,000, starting at Rs 19,999.

It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which a very capable processor and is succeeded by only the Snapdragon 855 processor, which is yet to make its debut in smartphones. However, Poco F1 has a plastic body, which might be a let down for some.

The processor is paired with 6GB RAM and liquid cooling technology, both of which combined help it deliver a better user experience (UX). It sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.