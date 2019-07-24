Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Oppo K3, Realme X, Poco F1 and more

Best Mobile Phones Under Rs 20,000 in India 2019: In India, most users look at the price to performance ratio of smartphones before making a decision to purchase. And the most competitive segment in this area is the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. Realme X, Oppo K3 and Poco F1 are some of the best performing phones that are priced under Rs 20,000.

If you are in the market with a budget of Rs 20,000 and want a phone that will last you at least two years, we have got you covered. Here’s a list of the best mid-range smartphones under the Rs 20,000 price bracket.

Oppo K3

Oppo recently launched its new budget flagship smartphone in India dubbed, Oppo K3. It is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 19,990 for the 8GB RAM variant. It sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display along with DC dimming feature.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top and is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

The device features a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP motorised pop-up sensor for taking selfies.

Realme X

Realme X is the company’s first smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera. It is priced at Rs Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM +128GB internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB model. The device sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ full-screen display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top and is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. It sports a dual rear camera setup carrying a primary 48MP sensor paired with a depth sensor of 5MP. On the front, it features a 16MP motorised pop-up sensor for taking selfies.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM variant and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM variant. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 technology.

The device sports a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor for taking selfies. Click here to read our review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM variant and it sports a 6.3-inch Infinity O display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Samsung’s One UI, which is based on Android Pie. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M40 features a triple camera setup on the back, a combination of 32MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 5MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 16MP. Click here to read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy M40.

Poco F1

Poco F1 recently received a price cut and is now available at Rs 17,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. It sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 based Poco launcher on top. All of this is backed by a 4000mAh battery non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies. You can check out our review of the Poco F1 here.