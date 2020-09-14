Best smartphones to get under Rs 20,000 in India

Realme 7 Pro and Poco X2

There have been a few noteworthy entrants in the mid-range segment in September. The segment is not just focusing on utility but trying to specialise in order to attract potential customers and grab a larger market share. The 15,000-20,000 segment has become exciting in the past few years with companies trying to squeeze as many features as they can to lure smartphone users looking for an upgrade. Here are a few smartphones you should look at before making a purchasing decision within a budget of Rs 20,000.

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro’s 6GB+128GB variant retains at Rs 19,999. The newly-launched smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen has a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor with Adreno 618 GPU. The memory is expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP snapper. It also has an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart Charge.

Samsung M31s

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer’s Samsung Galaxy M31s starts at Rs 19,499 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The M31 successor comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display. There is no high refresh rate available on this device. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor. On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP depth camera and 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Samsung M31s (Express Photo) Samsung M31s (Express Photo)

Oppo F17

Oppo F17 sports a 6.44-inch Ultra HD display with a 2400×1080 resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and two 2MP monochrome sensors. On the front, it will feature a 16MP sensor to take selfies. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It is currently available for Rs 17,990.

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs 17,499 for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Unlike most other devices on this list, it does not feature a punch-hole display, instead, it utilises a motorised pop-up selfie camera module. It sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 19.5.9 aspect ratio. The device is powered bu the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system in its stock configuration with a few minor additions like Moto Actions. On the back, it features a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor for taking selfies. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Motorola One Fusion+ (Image: Motorola One Fusion+ (Image: Flipkart

Poco X2

Poco X2 is currently available at Rs 17,499 for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 20MP dual-camera setup on the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support fr 27W fast charging.

Poco X2 (Express Photo) Poco X2 (Express Photo)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. It sports a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies. All of this is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Express Photo) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Express Photo)

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd