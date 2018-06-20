Best smartphones under Rs 15000 in June 2018

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 this month Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 this month

The list of best smartphones under Rs 15,000 for June sees the arrival of a new entrant in Motorola Moto G6, while the usual suspects like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Realme 1 managed to retain their place. So let’s jump into the action straight away and see who made the list this month.

Best smartphones between Rs 12000 to Rs 15000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 14,999)

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is not going away anytime soon simply because of its immense value proposition. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 8 Kryo cores running at 1.8GHz along with Adreno 509 for graphics. The photography needs are taken care of by a combination of 12MP+5MP sensors at the back and a big 20MP sensor up front for selfies with a soft light assist.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a great all-rounder in this bracket. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a great all-rounder in this bracket.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 6-inch 18:9 full HD+ display with narrow bezels and comes with a 4000mAh battery that powers the device comfortably for a day and a half with moderate usage. The phone still runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 OS and rumours of an impending Oreo update just don’t seem to die down. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of this handset can be purchased for Rs 14,999.

Motorola Moto G6 [3GB RAM/ 32GB Storage] (Rs 13,999)

From the usual suspect, we now move on to the newest entrant in this list, the Moto G6. The latest G series phone from Motorola flaunts a 5.7-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. With a glass back and metal body combination, this is arguably the most stylish device in this list. The focus has shifted to photography in this series. The 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras do a stellar job in most lighting conditions. There’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

With a glass and metal body, Moto G6 is one stylish handset With a glass and metal body, Moto G6 is one stylish handset

The Moto G6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC. Battery backup stands at 3000mAh with support for fast charging. Given the power-efficient processor on this smartphone, the battery should comfortably last you for a day. The Moto G6 runs near stock Android Oreo. The 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999.

There’s another Motorola option that you may want to consider at this price point, the old warhorse – Moto G5S Plus. You will have to make do with a 5.5-inch 16:9 full HD display, but you get a slightly faster Snapdragon 625 SoC in that phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 12,999. Not a bad deal at all.

Realme 1 [6GB RAM/ 128GB Storage] (Rs 13,990)

This phone created a lot of buzz due to the features and specifications it offered for a very aggressive price. For a price of Rs 13,990, you get the top-end model of Realme 1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Along with the generous amount of memory, the phone has some impressive specifications to boast of. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chip with Mali G72 MP3 graphics. The Realme 1 has a 6-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with narrow bezels.

Realme 1 comes with impressive specifications and features. Realme 1 comes with impressive specifications and features.

Camera specifications are modest with a 13MP sensor at the back and 8MP up front. The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Oppo’s Color OS 5.0 skin on top. A 3410mAh battery keeps the Realme 1 powered for a day. One thing missing here is a fingerprint scanner, but the phone does support face unlock that the company claims to unlock the device in a fraction of a second.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Rs 12,999)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is another smartphone in the list that is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. Just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage with a scope for further expansion using a microSD card. It sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a big 5000mAh battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a big 5000mAh battery

For photography, there is a 13MP+5MP dual camera setup at the back and an 8MP selfie camera up front. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a massive 5000mAh battery that should last you well over a day. The phone runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The pricing is extremely impressive with the 4GB RAM version selling for Rs 12,999, while the 6GB RAM variant will soon be available for Rs 2000 extra. All the best with the flash sales.

Honor 7X (Rs 12,999)

Last but not the least, another phone that retains its place on the list of smartphones under Rs 15,000, the Honor 7X. This handset offers you a metal back and a vibrant 5.93-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixels. The rear cameras sport a 16MP+2MP sensor combination that clicks good photos in most conditions except low light. Selfies are handled by an 8MP sensor up front.

The Honor 7X ticks a lot of right boxes when it comes to style and substance The Honor 7X ticks a lot of right boxes when it comes to style and substance

This smartphone is powered by a Kirin 659 SoC with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage with a microSD card slot for further expansion. The phone released with Android Nougat but recently got an Android Oreo update. At Rs 12,999, the Honor 7X is a very neat deal and also quite a stylish phone in this list.

