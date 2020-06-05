Best smartphones under Rs 12,000: Our pick of the top 6 phones you can buy this year

Here’s a list of the top 6 smartphones you can get right now in India. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Here’s a list of the top 6 smartphones you can get right now in India. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Working from home has made it very difficult for people with old or broken smartphones to stay in constant touch with their teams. This is because the device lags a lot or just because a broken screen is difficult to navigate. Due to this a lot of us are looking to purchase a new smartphone, and this is evident because as soon as eCommerce sites were allowed to deliver, the most searched products were smartphones.

Today we are going to look at the best smartphones that you can get under a budget of Rs 12,000 during Lockdown 5.

Realme Narzo 10

Realme recently launched its Narzo 10 series of smartphones aimed at millennials in India. The new series includes the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, both of which come with good specifications at a budget price. The new Realme Narzo 10 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The device comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It comes with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and two 2MP sensors. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies. All of this is backed ba a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy M11 smartphone in India priced at Rs 10,999 for the base model of 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. It comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch located on the top left corner. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The device runs Samsung’s One UI 2.0 on top of Google’s Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP ultrawide-angle lens and another 2MP lens. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Honor 20i

Honor 20i might be an old smartphone but looks just like one that was just launched. It is currently priced at Rs 10,999. It looks good and is one of the only few Huawei/Honor phones left to ship with the Google Play services pre-installed. It sports a 6.21-inch full HD+ display. The device is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with 4GB RAM/128GB storage . The device is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 24MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor and an 8MP tertiary sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

Lenovo K10 Note

Lenovo K10 Note is the successor to the Lenovo K9 and has a major focus on keeping the weight down and having a good budget camera sensor. It is currently priced at Rs 10,999 and is a good smartphone for that price. It comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The device is backed by a 4,050mAh battery. It comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor and an 8MP tertiary sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor to take selfies.

Infinix S5 Pro

Infinix S5 Pro currently sells at Rs 10,999 and is the only phone at this price point in which you will get a motorised pop-up selfie camera. In our review, we found out that the phone performs very well for the price. The device sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. Due to the pop-up sensor it is able to feature a full-screen display that is not interrupted by a notch or a hole punch. The device comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor and a third low light sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Currently selling at Rs 9,499, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is manufactured by HMD Global and comes with a very good build quality according to our review. The device looks good and is no slacker in terms of specifications. It sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. All of this is backed by a 3,060mAh battery. The device features a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it comes with a 16MP camera.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd