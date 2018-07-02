Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 for July 2018

Here’s a list of all our favourite devices that cost less than Rs 10,000 and why we back them Here’s a list of all our favourite devices that cost less than Rs 10,000 and why we back them

Among smartphones, entry-level and budget segment phones are always on consumers’ priority. This is because most of a smartphone users’ requirements are fulfilled within this range of pricing. Over the years, many have competed to create viable phones within the Rs 10,000 price bracket that attract many consumers. Xiaomi, in particular has carved a niche for itself within this category, that has helped establish its stable market base in India.

In our list of best smartphones under Rs 10,000, three Xiaomi phones can be considered. Here’s a list of all our favourite devices that cost less than 10k, and why we back them.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (3GB RAM option)

Featuring a 5.99-inch Full View display, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. While offering a near bezel-less display, this phone also sports a metal unibody. Interestingly, it is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, with MIUI 9.5.6 on top. This is backed by the Snapdragon 625 processor, and 4000mAh of battery backup. The Redmi Note 5 features a 12MP rear camera, alongside a 5MP front shooter. This phone comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Users should note that, during our review, we did not experience any issues with long sessions of video streaming, or playing intense games such as Asphalt 8. The screen shows a vivid display of colours, and its near-bezel less design is a bargain at the price. The design is compact, and makes the phone a realistic choice, even in the budget segment. Camera reproduction is also quite good from both cameras, as shown by the samples in our review. Read here for more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Price: Rs 9,999 (3GB RAM/ 32GB internal memory option)

Honor 7C (3GB RAM option)

Like the Redmi Note 5, it sports a 5.99-inches display and has a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, the Honor 7C is based on EMUI 8.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo. Unlike the Note 5 though, it has a 3000mAh battery. On the plus side, Honor 7C gets a 13MP + 2MP dual-rear camera configuration, as well as an 8MP front camera. This phone has a fingerprint scanner, but also offers face unlock feature.

Our review of the Honor 7C shows that the device offers great colour reproduction and wide viewing angles. It has an HD screen that does not work in its favour, given the output resolution and pixel density. The phone performs well during game play, but lags for essential apps like Gmail and YouTube. Its camera gives above-average performance in most modes, and is more than worth its price tag. At full tilt, its battery can last for up to 12 hours. For more details, read our review here.

Honor 7C price : Rs 9,999 (3GB RAM/32GB memory variant)

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

This Xiaomi device comes with a 5-inch HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 processor, this is based on MIUI 9.1 on top of Android 7.1 Nougat. This too has a 3000mAh battery for backup. Both its storage configurations: 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage are available within Rs 7,000. The Redmi 5A sports a 13MP rear lens and a 5MP front camera. It comes without a fingerprint sensor.

Given its specifications, it can run video content fine, but is not built for heavy-duty gaming. During our testing, the battery could deliver well over a day’s worth of performance. The camera exceeds expectations on most modes, and makes the Redmi 5A punch above its weight, and makes it a competitive option if you are on a really tight budget. To read the full review, click here.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price: Rs 4,999 (2GB RAM/16GB storage); Rs 6,999 (3GB RAM/32 GB storage)

Moto G5s

This variant of the Moto G5 series comes with 5.2-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is based on Android 7.1 Nougat running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and backed by a 3000mAh battery. The Moto G5s comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Its camera options include a 16MP rear sensor with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture, and a 5MP front lens with LED flash. Users can consider this phone as a value-for-money option, even if the newer Moto G6 series is out for purchase. It definitely features as a top phone in the sub-Rs 10,000 bracket.

Moto G5s price: Rs 9,399 (4GB RAM/32GB storage)

Oppo RealMe 1 (3GB RAM variant)

The Oppo RealMe 1 features a 6.0-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio, backed by a fibreglass design. Running the Helio P60 processor, it runs ColorsOS 5.1 over-and-above Android 8.0 Oreo. This is backed by 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 3410mAh battery. On the camera front, it gets a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front lens. The RealMe 1 does not have a fingerprint scanner but gets facial recognition through its front camera.

The biggest positives we observed during our testing were its build quality and weight. The Face Unlock was a pleasant surprise and worked very quickly. Its camera performance is also good, especially with the rear lens. Here’s how the phone performed in our review.

Oppo RealMe 1 price: Rs 9,999 (3GB RAM+ 32GB internal storage)

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (3GB RAM option)

Featuring a 5.99-inches HD display, Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2 has a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. It is designed with a plastic body that receives a metallic finish. Running the Snapdragon 625 processor, the Redmi Y2 is based on MIUI 9.5 along with Android 8.0 Oreo. This variant comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal memory and is backed by 3080mAh battery backup. On the camera front, this phone gets a 12MP+5MP dual-rear camera configuration, along with a 16MP front camera.

Designed as a selfie-based phone, the camera samples in our review suggest that the Redmi Y2 mostly remains spot-on. With a crisp build, this phone can help users run through social media apps with ease. For more details, read the review here.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price: Rs Rs 9,999 (3GB RAM/32GB internal memory)

