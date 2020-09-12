Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in September 2020

Realme recently launched C12 and C15 in the country.

There are many smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 10,000 in the country. But very rarely do we find a good smartphone that is priced under Rs 10,000. Recently, several smartphone manufacturers have launched entry-level smartphones as people have started depending on their phones more than ever before for work and entertainment. Realme recently launched new C series smartphones and Redmi launched new A and Number series devices.

Today, let’s take a quick look at some of the best smartphones you can get if your budget is Rs 10,000 and lower.

Realme C15 at Rs 9,999

Realme has launched several new C series smartphones under the price of Rs 10,000. The best of them all is the Realme C15. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD + LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is available in two variants with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. In terms of camera, the Realme C15 sports a quad-camera setup including a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and fourth is a B/W lens. For selfies, the Realme C15 comes packed with an 8MP selfie shooter. One of the key highlights of the C15 is its battery. It packs a 6000mAh battery. As far as the pricing is concerned the 3GB model is priced at Rs 9,999 while the 4GB model comes at Rs 10,999.

Redmi 9 at Rs 8,999

The Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card support. In terms of camera the Redmi 9 sports a dual-camera setup including a 13MP primary camera and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 5MP sensor for taking selfies. The Redmi 9 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging in the box. The Redmi 9 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model and at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB variant.

Redmi 9 has been introduced in India recently (Image: Xiaomi) Redmi 9 has been introduced in India recently (Image: Xiaomi)

Infinix Smart 4 Plus at Rs 7,999

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes packed with a 6.82-inch HD+ screen with a drop notch that has an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card support. The Infinix phone runs XOS 6.2 operating system based on Android and includes a 13MP primary rear sensor and an 8MP selfie camera for selfie. There’s a rear panel at the back as well. The sole 3GB RAM model of the phone is priced at RS 7,999 and is available in three colours green, purple and gray.

Samsung Galaxy M01s at Rs 9,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s is one of the best phones available under Rs 10,000 in India right now especially if you are a fan of the brand. The Galaxy M01s comes packed with a 6.2-inch Full HD Plus TFT Infinity V display and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. In terms of camera, the Samsung phone includes 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on OneUI based on Android 10. The sole model of the phone is priced at Rs 9,999. Diwali Offers on TVs - Get Vouchers Upto Rs. 9500

Tecno Spark Power 2 at Rs 9,999

The Tecno Spark Power 2 comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card support. The phone is priced at Rs 9,999. The Tecno Spark Power 2 comes packed with a 7-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 per cent and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, the Tecno device comes with quad cameras including a 16MP primary sensor and also a selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.