Best smartphones under Rs 10,000: Redmi Note 7, Realme 3, Galaxy M10 and more

Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 10000 in India 2019: The budget smartphone market is getting a lot of attention these days. The segment is critical to any OEM to penetrate deeper into the Indian smartphone market. Xiaomi, HMD Global (Nokia), Samsung, Honor, Asus and others have launched a slew of smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Sure, there are too many decent options available in the market but a handful of them are worth investing in.

We have made a list of best smartphones that you can consider under Rs 10,000.

Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi recently launched its latest budget offering, dubbed Redmi Note 7 in India. With this device, the company is offering its customers specifications that we mostly get to see in mid-range flagships. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant, there is also a 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant available for this smartphone, however, it costs Rs 11,999.

The device sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. On the back, it features a dual camera setup, which consists of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 12MP sensor to take selfies.

Realme 3

Realme recently launched the successor to its Realme 2 smartphone in India, dubbed Realme 3. The device offers a number of good features like a gradient back, water-drop notch style display, MediaTek Helio P70 processor and much more. The device is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant, the company also offers a 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant, however, it will set you back by Rs 10,999. You can read our full review of Realme 3 here.

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with an Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own colorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. In terms of camera specifications, the device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the back, the device sports a 13MP sensor to take selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung recently lost its spot as the top smartphone manufacturer in India. To get its position back, Samsung launched its new Galaxy M series of smartphones, which offer reasonably good specifications at affordable prices. The Galaxy M10 is the cheapest of the bunch, with which the company is targeting millennials.

The device features a 6.22-inch HD+ Infinity V display and is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7870 processor. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top and is backed by a 3400 mAh battery. Coming to the camera configurations, the device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

The phone is priced at Rs 7,990 for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant and Rs 8,990 for 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Read our review of the Samsung Galaxy M10 here.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

Asus Zenfone Max M2 is a decent smartphone for the price. It sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Like many phones in its price bracket, the Max M2 comes with a dual camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. Also, add an 8MP sensor selfie camera paired with an LED flash module on the front.

The device is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant available, however, it costs Rs 11,999. Click here to read our full review of the Asus Zenfone Max M2.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

The Nokia 5.1 Plus looks very much like a premium smartphone, with a metal frame and glass front and back panels. Coming to the specifications, Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with an Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 3,060mAh. The device features a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor to take selfies.

The company originally launched a 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant priced at Rs 9,999, but now the company also offers a 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant priced at Rs 13,999. To read our full review of the Nokia 5.1 Plus click here.