Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India: Redmi Note 7, Realme 3, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and more

India is currently the second biggest smartphone market in the world and most smartphone manufacturers are trying to capture it. However, it is also one of the most price sensitive markets in the world. To counter this, manufacturers like Xiaomi, Asus, Nokia and others are releasing a number of smartphones across various budgets.

Today we will be curating a list of the best budget smartphones you can get under Rs 10,000 in India. This list includes devices that have good performance, cameras and other features.

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 is one of the first smartphones that Xiaomi launched under its new split sub-brand, Redmi. The device is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage option, whereas, it costs Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage option. The device is currently available on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

The device sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

On the back, it features a dual camera setup, which consists of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. It features a 12MP sensor to take selfies.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus is available in two RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,499, respectively. It is available on Flipkart, the company’s own e-store and at offline partner stores.

Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with an Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 3,060mAh. The device features a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor to take selfies. You can read our review of the Nokia 5.1 Plus here.

Realme 3

Realme 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999. It is currently available on Flipkart and the company’s own website.

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with an Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own colorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

In terms of camera specifications, the device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the back, the device sports a 13MP sensor to take selfies. You can read our review of the Realme 3 here.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy M lineup of smartphones in India aimed at millennials. The company has currently launched three smartphones under its new M-series – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. Samsung Galaxy M20 is currently priced at Rs 9,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. It is available on Amazon and the company’s own website.

Samsung Galaxy M20 sports a 6.3 Infinity V display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor. The device comes with 3GB RAM /32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top.

All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The rear camera is 13MP + 5MP with f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is 8MP. You can read our review of the Samsung Galaxy M20 here.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is the successor to the popular Zenfone Max Pro M1. It is available in three RAM/storage configurations. The 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999. The device is available exclusively available on Flipkart.

Lastly, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 sports a 6.26-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280×1080 with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 3/4/6GB RAM options and either 32 or 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is also there for memory expansion (up to 2TB). The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. You can read our review of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 here.