Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in September 2018: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to Realme 2

Smartphones under Rs 10,000 have evolved significantly over the past few years. Users can now obtain an Android smartphone with a decent package that includes a good display, decent processor, clean UI, durable battery backup in this budget. But while smartphone makers are implementing different marketing strategies to entice their user-base, the smartphone market in the country (mostly the budget and mid-range segment) is saturated. In simple words, the market is now filled with plenty of cheap smartphones that makes it difficult to choose the right one. In this article, we have put a list of some of the best smartphones available in the Indian market across various brands under Rs 10,000 for you to choose from, and save your time and money as well. Here’s the list:

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi always takes the lead when it comes to offering well-packed smartphone at an affordable price. The Chinese brand’s budget smartphone, Redmi Note 5 justifies it well providing a package with a big battery, good display and decent camera quality. For a price at Rs 9,999 (for the base model), you get a 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display offers decent colour reproduction and good viewing angles. Underneath the metal body sits the reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset which is capable enough to manage most of your daily tasks. The Redmi Note 5 is built out of metal with antenna bands running on top and bottom of the rear panel. As for the optics, the Redmi Note 5 offers a competent 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. With a big 4,000mAh battery, the phone can easily survive for more than a day with moderate usage. It runs Android Nougat. The base model carries 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage model

Infinix Note 5

If you prefer a handset with a simple uncluttered UI, you can pick the Infinix Note 5 Android One smartphone. The phone offers bloatware-free Android experience and promises regular software, security updates for two years with Android One initiative. The Infinix Note 5 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display resulting in a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Infinix Note 5 boasts a fluidic edge design and 10-layer coating of nano-chrome particle at the back panel. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The phone runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It carries a single camera lens at the back, packing a 12MP unit with f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash support and AI-enabled auto scene detection, portrait mode. At the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and soft LED flash. Infinix Note 5 pegs a massive battery capacity of 4,500mAh and supports fast charging.

Infinix Note 5 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage model

10.or G

10.or G is one of the ideal options that you can pick in the Rs 10,000 price range. The phone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 CPU paired with Adreno 506 GPU that offers faster, lag-free experience in most tasks. It includes a dual camera setup packing two 13MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus. The camera app offers bokeh effect along with 12 other customised shooting modes and multiple filters. Up front, it has a 16MP camera accompanied by an LED flash for enhanced selfies in low light. The all-metal 10.or G runs stock Android UI that delivers clean and neat experience. In terms of display, the phone bears a 5.5-inch full HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The 10.or G runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat which is upgradable to Android Oreo. This budget smartphone from Amazon is available for a price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version.

10.or G price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage model

Honor 7C

In case you are looking for a handset with a good build quality and decent imaging sensors, Honor 7C won’t disappoint you. The phone has dual rear cameras aligned horizontally. The budget smartphone from Honor comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone carries a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with either 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone offers dual camera array of 13MP+2MP at the back and an 8MP front-facing camera with soft selfie light. Software-wise, Honor 7C runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo. It supports face unlock feature and bundles industry standard 3000mAh battery.

Honor 7C price in India: Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage model

Realme 1/Realme 2

Realme 1

If you are looking for a smartphone with elegant design, decent camera quality and performance for a budget price, Realme 1 can be a good pick. The phone flaunts fibre-glass body with glossy diamond effect on the rear side. It has an elongated 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Underneath the fibre-glass body ticks a mid-range 2GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor. On the camera front, Realme 1 sports a 13MP primary camera with LED flash. Up front, it has an 8MP camera that incorporates AI Beauty 2.0 technology offering 296-point facial recognition.

The native camera app offers AR stickers as well that can be accessed both on front and rear optics. Realme 1 runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and packs 3410mAh battery. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but supports Face Unlock feature. Notably, the base model (3GB RAM/32GB storage) of the Realme 1 priced at Rs 8,990 has been discontinued and can hard to find. However, you can pick the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model for a price of Rs 10,990. Yes, a little above Rs 10,000 but well worth the extra money you would spend on it.

Realme 1 price in India: Rs 10,990 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage model

Realme 2

In case you want the trendy notch-style display, dual rear cameras and longer battery life, you can opt for the second edition Realme smartphone instead. The new Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display (1520 x 720 pixel resolution) with a notch on top and 19:9 aspect. It is based on ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Unlike the previous iteration, Realme 2 comes with mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. But it does pack a huge 4,230mAh battery that can last for more than a day under moderate usage.

It offers two RAM/storage option having 3GB/4GB RAM paired with 32GB/64GB internal storage and expandable storage support of up to 256GB via microSD card. While Realme 1 came with only Face Unlock feature, this time around, the company has added a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the new Realme 2.

Realme 2 price in India: Rs 8,990 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage model

