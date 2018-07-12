Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in July 2018

From Moto G6, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Oppo Realme 1 here are some of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 From Moto G6, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Oppo Realme 1 here are some of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Smartphone technology is getting better every year and users no longer needs to spend a big sum of cash on those expensive smartphones to get the modern features. Smartphone makers now table devices at an affordable price without undercutting the key aspects be it design, display or even camera. A good number of affordable smartphones made their entry into the Indian smartphone market this year, and picking up the one that best matches your needs becomes difficult. In case you are planning to upgrade to a new smartphone and are looking for a device under Rs 20,000, we have handpicked some of the best Android smartphones that you can purchase at this price point. Let’s have a look.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Moto G6

Lenovo-owned brand Motorola is best known for bringing quality smartphones at a mid-range price. This year the company brought the sixth generation Moto G series phones, Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India for a price starting at Rs 13,999. Moto G6 ticks nearly all the requisite boxes that a user would look for in an affordable smartphone. The smartphone flaunts an elegant 3D contoured glass design and a compact tall body that offers good grip. The dual camera setup on the phone provides bright images with good colour reproduction under decent lighting condition. Further, the stock Android offers smooth UI experience.

Moto G6 price in India: Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

As far as specifications are concerned, Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels stretched across the front panel. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. It comes with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. On the camera front, it bears a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor at the back side. Up front, it has a 16MP camera that offers beautification mode and group selfie feature as well. It runs Android Oreo and packs 3000mAh battery. The phone comes with Dolby Audio support to deliver enhanced sound experience and bundles a TurboPower charger for fast charging.

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei’s mid-range smartphone P20 Lite boasts of a striking glass and metal design and offers dual-shade back that adds an elegant touch to it. The phone is a clipped version of Huawei’s flagship model, the P20 Pro. Huawei P20 Lite embraces Apple’s premium smartphone iPhone X notch-style display. It features a 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood sits a proprietary Kirin 659 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded further with a microSD card.

Huawei P20 Lite price in India: Rs 19,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Like many smartphones in the mid-range price list, the Huawei P20 Lite also boasts dual camera setup at the rear end. The phone has a 16MP primary lens and 2MP secondary lens. The cameras on the Huawei P20 Lite offer the option to add bokeh effect to the images in Portrait mode. The phone gets a 24MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and 3D portrait lighting effect up front. It runs EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo OS and packs 3000mAh battery.

Oppo F7 4GB RAM/64GB storage

Similar to the Huawei P20 Lite, the Oppo F7 bears a notch-style display. However, the Oppo smartphone has a slightly taller screen as compared to the P20 Lite. It features a 6.23-inch screen with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. The phone is encased in a glossy cover coated in Shiny Solar Red and Soothing Moonlight Silver colour schemes. Besides the glossy design, another charm (as with every Oppo phone) is its front-facing camera that packs a 25MP unit and supports AI beauty technology. At the back, it has a single 16MP camera sensor. The Oppo F7 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based on the proprietary ColorOS 5.0 interface.

Oppo F7 price in India: Rs 19,900 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Powering the phone is a MediaTek P60 octa-core processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU to render graphics. It has a battery capacity of 3400mAh. The Oppo F7 bundles 3.5mm audio jack but unlike the P20 Lite that has USB Type-C charging port, the Oppo smartphone comes with a micro USB port. The smartphone includes a separate microSD tray allowing users to insert two SIM cards and a microSD card as well.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has become one of the most sought-after smartphones on a budget, courtesy of its reliable processor, good display and decent cameras. The Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 mobile platform. It features a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display that offers good viewing angles.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India: Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage; Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM/64GB storage

As for the camera, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro carries vertically stacked dual rear cameras having 12MP+5MP sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.0 apertures respectively. The sensors are made by Sony and Samsung and offer real-time filters, Portrait mode, HDR mode, Panorama mode, Manual mode etc. The camera on the Redmi Note 5 Pro produces shots with good colour reproduction and decent detail retention in well-lit conditions. Up front, it features a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with LED selfie-light. It packs a 4000mAh battery promising more than a day’s worth of usage.

Oppo Realme 1

Realme 1 is the first smartphone from Oppo’s online-only sub-brand Realme. At a highly aggressive price of Rs 13,990 it offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone was introduced in the Indian smartphone market to take on the leading Chinese brands Xiaomi and Honor’s budget smartphones. The Oppo Realme 1 packs some impressive specifications for its price. It features a 6-inch full HD+ narrow bezel display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor paired with Mali G72 MP3 graphics. It flaunts a fiberglass body with glossy diamond cut illusion on the rear side that gives distinctive looks to the phone.

Oppo Realme 1 price in India: Rs 13,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

On the camera front, the phone packs a 13MP sensor at the back and 8MP up front. Realme 1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Color OS 5.0 layered on top. The phone doesn’t include a fingerprint scanner, but the phone does support face unlock that the company claims to unlock the device in 0.1 second. It has a battery backup of 3410mAh.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is another budget smartphone that comes with decent aspects. Since the smartphone was launched to take the Redmi Note 5 Pro head on, it bears a several similarities to the Xiaomi phone in terms of processing hardware and display. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. Like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price in India: Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

For photography, it offers dual camera setup combining 13MP+5MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a massive 5000mAh battery. While previous Asus smartphones came with a cluttered UI, Asus opted for stock Android UI on this handset. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

