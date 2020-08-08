Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Pandemic has put everyone (almost) at home and this has increased our dependency on mobile phones more than ever before. People right now are looking for a smartphone that can handle their day to day activities like calls, gaming sessions, video conferences, and long movie sessions. There are just a handful of devices that don’t pinch the pocket yet offer great performance.

Today, let’s take a look at bets phones you can purchase under Rs 20,000 price bracket.

Our first choice is the very recently launched Samsung Galaxy M31s.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer just launched the Galaxy M31s in the country with price starting at Rs 19,499 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone succeeds the Galaxy M31 that was also a great all-rounder in its price point. If you’re looking for a good smartphone that can handle all you basic work and also let you multi-task, the Galaxy M31s is a good choice to consider. Some of the key specifications of the Galaxy M31s are: 6.5-inch screen, 64MP quad camera setup, 6000mAh battery, among others. The phone also looks trendy.

Poco X2

This isn’t a very new phone but is still one of the best you can get under Rs 20,000 in the country right now. The Poco X2 is currently available at a starting price tag of Rs 17,499 on Flipkart.com. The smartphone not only looks good but also handles multi-tasking very well. The Poco X2 is also capable of capturing flawless pictures despite being an affordable device. Some of the key specifications of the Poco X2 are as follows – 20MP dual front camera, Snapdragon 730, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, 64MP quad rear cameras, among others.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Note 9 Pro series has received a great response in the country. The Note 9 Pro Max is available at a price starting at Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max looks different from other smartphones at this price segment with the rectangular camera module. Besides the looks, the Redmi device also offers powerful performance, and capable of capturing stunning pictures in all lighting conditions. Some of the key specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are: 64MP quad rear camera, 32MP in-display selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 33W fast charger in the box, among others.

Realme 6 Pro

By now Realme has a choice for you in almost every price segment. If you’re looking for an under Rs 20,000 price smartphone and that too from Realme, the not very old Realme 6 Pro makes sense. Although we believe Realme 6 Pro could have a better design but as far as the performance is concerned the smartphone lives up to expectations. Some of the key features of the Realme 6 Pro are: 90hz screen, 64MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 720G, dual selfie cameras, 30W flash charging support, among others. The smartphone is currently available at a price starting at Rs 17,999 for the base model.

