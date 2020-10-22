Best smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 in October 2020

Even though the Realme C3 was launched a couple of months ago, it is still a quite capable phone at its price. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

With the festive season approaching many of you might be looking for a new smartphone to gift to a friend or a family member. And if you do not have an expensive budget, but still want a decent smartphone under Rs 10,000 that can hold well till Diwali next year, there are a lot of options for you to choose from. To make your work easy we have curated a list of the best phones you can get under Rs 10,000 with some decent specifications.

Realme C15

Realme C15 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s Realme UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It comes with a quad rear camera setup (13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP). On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for capturing selfies.

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime comes in at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage option and at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage option. At that price, it is a good looking smartphone with good specifications. The device sports a 6.35-inch notched display with an HD+ resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with a 5,020mAh battery. The device comes with a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor, 5MP tertiary sensor and a 2MP fourth sensor. It also features a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera.

Poco C3

Poco C3 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage and at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The device sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with a 5,000mAh battery. The device features a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 5MP selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 20A

Realme Narzo 20A 3GB RAM/32GB storage option is priced at Rs 8,499 and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,499. The Narzo 20A includes a 6.5-inch mini drop screen that includes a 5MP selfie camera. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It includes a 12MP triple camera setup at the back paired with a circular fingerprint sensor. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C3

Even though the Realme C3 was launched a couple of months ago, it is still a quite capable phone at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage option and at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage option. It packs in a 6.53-inch HD+ display paired with a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The device includes a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For capturing selfies, it sports a 5MP sensor up front.

