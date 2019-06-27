OnePlus 7 to Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, best smartphones with Snapdragon 855 in 2019

The Snapdragon 855 is Qualcomm’s latest and top-end processor for mobile phones. The 64-bit ARM LTE chipset powers the flagship devices of the Oppo, Asus, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more.

The processor features four Kryo 485 high-efficiency cores operating at 1.8GHz, three high-performance Kryo 485 cores performing at 2.42 GHz, and a higher-performing Kryo 485 core operating at 2.84GHz. The 7nm process based chipset integrates the Adreno 640GPU and promises higher performance and power efficiency along with new camera features.

We have prepared a list of best smartphones that are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo Reno series was launched in India on May 28. Oppo Reno features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, 4,065mAh battery, VOOC 3.0 fast charge, triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP secondary sensor and an OIS enabled periscope telescopic lens of 13MP. It sports a 16MP shark fin pop-up camera. The price of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom starts at Rs 39,990.

Nubia Red Magic 3

The Nubia Red Magic 3 is a gaming phone that is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor and carries a turbo cooling phone and 90Hz display. The phone was launched in India on June 28 and its price starts at Rs 35,999.

The Red Magic 3 features 6.65-inch full HD+ HDR AMOLED display, physical turbo cool fan, 4D shock vibration motor, DTS 7.1 3D Surround Sound technology, 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging support, 48MP rear camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 2 is another gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 processor that was launched in India on May 28, 2019. The price of the phone starts at Rs 39,999 and it features a 6.39-inch full HD AMOLED display, 240Hz touch response rate, Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphics processing technology, 4,000mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup of 48MP+12MP and a 20MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series (US and China)

The Galaxy S10 series is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 processor in India, however, all the three phones of the series — Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e — draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in the US and China. The series was launched in India on March 6, 2019.

The Galaxy S10+ features a 6.4-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display, 4,100mAh battery, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone features a triple rear camera setup of 12MP+12MP+16MP and it carries a dual camera setup of 10MP+8MP on the front.

The Galaxy S10 carries similar specifications with slight variations. It has a smaller 6.1-inch display and it carries only a single 10MP selfie shooter and the battery on the phone has 3,400mAh capacity. The Galaxy S10e is the most affordable among the three S10 series smartphones and it features a 12MP+16MP dual rear camera setup and 3,100mAh battery. Rest of the specifications of the S10e are the same as the Galaxy S10.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is the latest flagship device from the OnePlus. It was launched in India alongside the OnePlus on May 14 and both the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

The price of OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 48,999 and it features a 6.7-inch curved Fluid AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 4,000mAH battery, 30W Warp Charge, a triple rear camera setup of 48MP+8MP+16MP, and a 16MP popup selfie shooter.

The price of OnePlus 7 starts at Rs 32,999 and it features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, 3,700mAh battery, 20W fast charging support, a dual camera setup of 48MP+5MP and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z was launched in India on June 19 for a starting price of Rs 31,999. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, a motorised flip camera setup of 48MP+13MP, 5,000mAh battery, QuickCharge 4.0 support, and 10W reverse QuickCharge.

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro has been launched in China and yet to arrive in India. It is the first flagship device from Redmi and comes with Snapdragon 855 processor. The price of the phone starts at Yuan 2,499 (around Rs 25,000).

Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch full HD+ resolution display, 48MP+8MP+13MP triple rear cameras, 20MP front camera, 4,000mAh battery, 27W fast charging support, NFC, and dual-band GPS.