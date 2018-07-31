Best smartphones launched in India July 2018: Honor 9N, Oppo Find X and more

This month, we saw more than one unique smartphone getting launched in India like Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X This month, we saw more than one unique smartphone getting launched in India like Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X

Best Smartphones Launched in India July 2018: Another month is passing by, and like every other month, we witnessed a lot of exciting smartphone launch in India in July 2018. However this month, we saw more than one unique smartphone getting launched in India like Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X. In addition, this month also witnessed the launch of Asus Zenfone 5Z, is the most affordable smartphone to run the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Here, we list some of the best smartphones launched in India in July 2018:

Asus Zenfone 5Z (Rs 29,999 onwards)

Earlier this month, Asus announced this year’s flagship smartphone the Zenfone 5Z in India at the starting price of Rs 29,999. Asus Zenfone 5Z has also become the most affordable smartphone to run on Qualcomm’s current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 SoC, followed by the OnePlus 6. As we have mentioned in our Asus Zenfone 5Z review, it performs well. Asus Zenfone 5Z runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

In the camera department though, Asus Zenfone 5Z has its own strength areas. It houses 12MP + 8MP dual rear sensors and an 8MP selfie camera. The handset sports a 6.2-inch notched screen with Full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Overall, Asus Zenfone 5Z is great value for money buy. Asus Zenfone 5Z packs a 3,300mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India: Asus Zenfone 5Z starts at Rs 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage and goes all the way up to Rs 36,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB).

Oppo Find X (Rs 59,990)

In what could be one of the most unique-looking smartphones launched in years, Oppo Find X came to India with motorised pop-up cameras never seen before. In addition, the smartphone comes with a truly bezel-less design on the front and gradient back that look stunning. It sports an all-glass design that makes Oppo Find X look and feel extremely premium.

Oppo find X features 20MP + 16MP dual rear cameras and a 25MP front-facing camera. It sports a 6.4-inch notch-less AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Oppo Find X packs 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Powering this handset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics.

Oppo Find X price in India: Oppo Find X costs Rs 59,990. However, it goes on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting August 4.

Vivo Nex (Rs 44,990)

Talking about pop-up cameras, another smartphone to have earned fame for a unique selfie camera implementation is the Vivo Nex. Similar to Oppo Find X, this one sports a full-view display with no notched and a motorised (selfie) camera. Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint scanner, similar to Vivo X21 (Review).

Vivo Nex sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone gets its grunts, courtesy of the Snapdragon 845 SoC and Adreno 630 GPU. Vivo Nex packs 8GB RAM and 128GB non-expandable storage. It features 12MP + 5MP dual rear sensors and a 12MP front shooter for selfies. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Vivo Nex price in India: Vivo Nex is priced at Rs 44,990 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

Moto E5 Plus (Rs 11,999)

Moto E5 Plus has been announced in India with 18:9 display and a bigger 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It falls under the affordable segment and sports 6-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel on the front. Moto E5 Plus runs Android Oreo out of the box and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moto E5 Plus is Mae out of plastic. Powering the handset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. In terms of optics, it gets a 12MP rear camera as well as a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. It is available with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB).

Moto E5 Plus price in India: Available to purchase exclusively on Amazon, the Moto E5 Plus comes at the price of Rs 11,999.

Honor 9N (Rs 11,999 onwards)

Honor 9N, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone has been launched in India starting at Rs 11,999. The handset features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ screen with Apple iPhone X style notch on the front. It flaunts a glass unibody and dual rear sensors. Powering Honor 9N is the company’s Kirin 659 processor paired with 3GB / 4GB RAM options.

Honor 9N houses 13MP + 2MP dual rear sensors. Up front, there is a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies. It runs EMUI 8.0 on top of Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Honor 9N packs a 3,000mAh battery and features three storage options: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

Honor 9N price in India: Honor 9N starts at Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and goes all the way up to Rs 17,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

