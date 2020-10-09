Best smartphones in India under Rs 20,000 — October guide

Poco X3 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Express Photo)

The festive season is just around the corner with most e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon getting ready to hold their festive sales to woo customers who want to shop during the auspicious times. One of the most sold products every year during the festive sales are mobile phones, we do not expect this year to be any different.

If you are looking to get a new smartphone this festive season under the Rs 20,000 price bracket, here is a list of the top five phones you can consider purchasing.

Poco X3

Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage option, at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option and at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option.

Poco X3 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The device runs MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. It sports a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It comes with an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. It features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP wide angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for capturing selfies.

Realme 7 Pro

You can only get the base variant of the Realme 7 Pro under Rs 20,000. The device is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage and at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Realme 7 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging support. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a primary 64MP sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor, a black and white sensor and a macro lens. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is made available in three RAM and storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 18,499 and 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 19,999.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. On the camera front, the device sports a quad-camera setup (64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP) on the back and a 32MP sensor on the front.

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs 17,499 for the single 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. And the special thing about it is that unlike all of the other phones in this list, it features a pop-up camera sensor and a full-screen display. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Motorola One Fusion+ features a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad camera setup on the back and a 16MP sensor for capturing selfies. (Image: Flipkart) Motorola One Fusion+ features a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad camera setup on the back and a 16MP sensor for capturing selfies. (Image: Flipkart)

The device features a 6.5-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system in its stock configuration with customisations like Moto Actions. it features a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad camera setup on the back and a 16MP sensor for capturing selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. If you are willing to spend a bit more than Rs 20,000, you can get the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant at Rs 21,499.

The Galaxy M31s sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OneUI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The quad camera setup on the back consists of a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 32MP camera for selfies.

