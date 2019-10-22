Best smartphones for Diwali under Rs 25,000: Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy A50s, Honor 20 and more

The festive season is the best time to buy a new smartphone with all the deals and discounts offered on the e-commerce portals. This time as well, Flipkart, Amazon, and other websites are hosting Diwali sale where not only the prices of the devices are cut down but users can also avail excessive discounts using bank offers. We are listing top smartphones under Rs 25,000 that you can buy at a discounted price during the sale period:

Redmi K20 Pro: Offer price Rs 23,249

The Redmi K20 Pro was launched for a starting price of Rs 27,999 and during the sale period, users can buy it for Rs 24,999 at Flipkart and mi.com. Also, if the payment is made via an SBI Bank Card on Flipkart, an additional discount of Rs 17,50 could be availed, bringing down the final cost to Rs 23,249.

Redmi K20 Pro is the first-ever Redmi flagship device and it stands out with its distinct Aura back design. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with a minimum of 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone sports a full-screen FHD+ AMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery, 48MP+8MP+13MP triple rear camera setup, and 20MP front camera sensor.

Honor 20: Offer price Rs 23,249

The Honor 20 was launched for a starting price of Rs 32,999, however, it is currently priced at Rs 24,999 at Flipkart. The SBI Bank offer can also be clubbed with this phone to bring down its price further down to Rs 23,249. The Honor 20 features a 48MP+16MP+2MP+2MP quad rear camera setup, 32MP front camera, punch-hole display, and a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor.

Poco F1: Standard and Armoured Edition

The Poco F1 was launched last year for a starting price of Rs 20,999 and it is available at a starting price of Rs 14,999 at Flipkart and Mi.com. The Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 is available for Rs 18,999. Users can avail an extra 10 per cent discount via SBI Debit and Credit Cards.

The Poco F1 is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 4,000mAh battery. The device sports a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup, 6.1-inch FHD+ display, and 20MP front camera.

Oppo A9 (2020): Multiple offers

The Oppo A9 (2020) was launched for a starting price of 16,990 for the base variant of 4GB RAM but it is available at a price of Rs 15,990 at Amazon. Users can also get an additional 10 per cent off on the device at Amazon using Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and RuPay Cards. The Oppo A9 (2020) is available at for Rs 16,990 at Flipkart but users can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on the device SBI Card.

The Oppo A9 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 5,000mAh battery. The device sports a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A50s: Price Rs 20,999

Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched for a starting price of Rs 22,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The device is now priced at Rs 20,999 at Samsung online store, Flipkart, and Amazon. The additional bank offers are not valid on Galaxy A50s but users can still get 5 per cent cashback on Amazon when paying via Amazon Pay balance.

The Galaxy A50s sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and a 48MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera setup. The device is powered by the Exynos 9610 processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.