Best smartphones to buy under Rs 30000 in July 2018

From Asus Zenfone 5Z to Oppo F7, here are the top smartphones that you can grab for a price under Rs 30,000 From Asus Zenfone 5Z to Oppo F7, here are the top smartphones that you can grab for a price under Rs 30,000

The year has hit the mid-mile and up until now, the smartphone industry has tabled some great offerings across varied price range. The flagship models, of course, take the leader spot when it comes to overall performance, but there are some good alternatives available in the smartphone market that cater to most of the requisite premium features at a mid-range price. Smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India are increasingly gaining popularity among the user base. Instead of spending a fortune on a premium handset, a user can now pick a mid-range device well packed with features. While this rings a sweet bell, lets not forget that there are dozens of options available in the market around the Rs 30,000 price point. In case you are among those who are confused about which phone to purchase in that budget, don’t worry, we have handpicked the best phones that you can grab in this price range. Here is the list:

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Asus’ latest flagship model, the Asus Zenfone 5Z was announced in India last week. While the Taiwanese tech company is known for bringing its devices at an attractive price, this time Asus started users by launching its high-end Zefone 5Z for a price starting at just Rs 29,999. At this price, the new Asus handset makes a worthy deal given that it packs top-of-line specifications including Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, Snapdragon 845. This is currently the only phone with that chipset under Rs 30,000 in India.

Asus Zenfone 5Z runs Qualcomm Snaprdragon 845 processor Asus Zenfone 5Z runs Qualcomm Snaprdragon 845 processor

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India: Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model

If you prefer an iPhone X like notch display, then Zenfone 5Z will appease you in that regard as well. The phone features an all-screen notch style 6.2-inch full HD+ IPS display that supports DCI-P3 colour space and has a 19:9 aspect ratio. Other aspects include dual rear camera having 12MP+8MP camera sensors with OIS and EIS, ZenUI 5.0 based Android Oreo, 3300mAh battery with Asus BoostMaster and AI charging support, 4K video recording, Bluetooth 5.0 and a high-fidelity DAC. Read our Asus Zenfone 5Z first impressions here.

Nokia 7 Plus

For those who prefer a smartphone with a good camera lens over other features for a price well under Rs 30,000, Nokia’s mid-range handset Nokia 7 Plus is sure to offer a delightful treat. The smartphone carries Carl Zeiss branded dual camera system on the rear packing a 12MP primary lens and 13MP telephoto lens. The optics on the Nokia 7 Plus provide images with brilliant details and vivid colours. Besides reliable camera sensors, the phone comes with a sturdy and neat build, stock version of Android Oreo thanks to Android One program, and a tall 6-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Nokia 7 Plus features Carl Zeiss branded dual camera lens on the rear side Nokia 7 Plus features Carl Zeiss branded dual camera lens on the rear side

Nokia 7 Plus price in India: Rs 25,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model

Under the hood sits an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. The processor is capable enough to run graphics-intensive games smoothly. Nokia 7 Plus packs a decent 3300mAh battery and comes with 4GB of RAM.

Also Read- Five best smartphones to purchase under Rs 25,000 capable of recording 4K videos

Samsung Galaxy A8+

With a sharp display, premium design and good battery backup, Samsung’s mid-range handset, the Galaxy A8+ is an ideal option to choose from in the sub Rs 30,000 segment. The phone features a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Besides a bright display, Samsung Galaxy A8+ has an IP68 rating which means you can submerge the phone in fresh water (up to 1.5 meters) for up to 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ features 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and has IP68 rating Samsung Galaxy A8+ features 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and has IP68 rating

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus price in India: Rs 29,990 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model

Other key features on the phone include dual front-facing cameras having a 16MP+8MP sensors along with a 16MP rear snapper, in-house octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and lastly a 3500mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Xiaomi is widely known for bringing best handsets in the budget segment. However, it’s near one-year-old flagship model, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 equally stands out when it comes to offering premium features. And with the latest price drop, it makes the Mi MIX 2 a worthy pick under Rs 30,000. The smartphone boasts an elegant and unique design with a bezel-less panel on the front fascia. It features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display and runs on Qualcomm’s previous flagship chip, Snapdragon 835 that is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ near bezel-less display Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ near bezel-less display

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 price in India: Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model

On the camera front, the Mi MIX 2 sports a 12MP primary camera on the rear with 4-axis optical image stabilisation. At the front, it has a 5MP camera sensor. The smartphone runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat and has a battery backup of 3400mAh.

Also Read- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to RealMe 1: Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 (July 2018)

Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

For those not looking to spend more than Rs 25,000 on a handset, here are the best smartphones in this price category that you can choose from.

Oppo F7

While last year many smartphone manufacturers brought devices featuring minimal bezel display, this year Android OEMs have begun embracing the iPhone X-style notch. Oppo’s mid-range handset, the Oppo F7 is not different in this regard. However, the real charm of the phone is its classic design and its elongated 6-inch full HD+ 19:9 display that claims to offer a striking 88% screen-to-body ratio. Similar to other Oppo smartphones, it boasts a reliable front-facing camera that promises better selfies in varied lighting condition. Oppo F7 sports a 25MP camera sensor up front that supports HDR and AI Beauty 2.0 technology.

Oppo F7 features a 25MP front-facing camera with AI Beauty 2.0 technology Oppo F7 features a 25MP front-facing camera with AI Beauty 2.0 technology

Oppo F7 price in India: Rs 23,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model

Other than a big front-facing camera sensor, the phone offers ColorOS 5.0 based on Android Oreo, 2GHz octa-core Helio P60 processor, 16MP primary camera sensor and a decent 3400mAh battery.

Moto X4

Motorola’s mid-range offering, Moto X4 is also a good option for users who prefer a device with premium design and neat UI. The Moto X-series handset flaunts a glass and metal design that looks impressive and offers near stock Android experience. The IP68 rating adds another level of sturdiness in this budget as smartphones under Rs 25,000 hardly come with water and dust resistance feature.

Moto X4 flaunts an elegant metal and glass design Moto X4 flaunts an elegant metal and glass design

Moto X4 price in India: Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model

Moto X4 packs a more than decent dual 16MP+12MP rear cameras that provide images with good depth of field. Up front, it has a 16MP sensor. It runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. Moto X4 carries a standard 3000mAh battery and comes with the proprietary TurboCharge support.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd