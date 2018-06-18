Best smartphones to buy under Rs 10000 in June 2018

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 that you can buy this month Best smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 that you can buy this month

Earlier this week, we put up a list of the best budget phones to buy under Rs 7500. If you have a few more thousand Rupees to spare, let’s look at the best smartphones under Rs 10000 that you can buy this June. The list this month includes the ever popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 along with a couple of new entrants that offer excellent value for money in this budget.

Best phones to buy under Rs 10000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Rs 9999)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is one of the best all-round smartphones in this segment in terms of design and specifications. The phone features a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with narrow bezels and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset that can handle a lot more than your daily tasks. The Redmi Note 5 has a 4000mAh battery and runs Android Nougat.

Best phones to buy under 10000: The reliable all-rounder Redmi Note 5 Best phones to buy under 10000: The reliable all-rounder Redmi Note 5

In terms of camera, the Redmi Note 5 offers a decent 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front facing camera. The Xiaomi smartphone is available for at an affordable price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage version. Did I mention it has a metal body?

Motorola Moto G5s (Rs 9399)

The Moto G6 series of phones are now available but some of their predecessors still offer good value for money. One of them being the Moto G5s that offers near stock Android experience. The phone runs Android Nougat OS and comes with 5MP front facing camera with LED flash. There’s also a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. The Moto G5s features a 5.2-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Best phones to buy under 10000: A rock-solid smartphone with 4GB RAM, Moto G5S Best phones to buy under 10000: A rock-solid smartphone with 4GB RAM, Moto G5S

The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor at its core that can handle casual games and day to day tasks with ease. Keeping the Moto G5s powered is a 3000mAh battery that promises a day’s worth of standard usage. The smartphone is available online for a price of Rs 9,399 for the 4GB RAM/32GB storage variant.

Also Read: Best entry-level phones to buy under Rs 5000

10.or G (Rs 9999)

10.or G ticks most of the right boxes and offers the best overall specifications among the phones in this list. The phone also flaunts a dual camera setup with two 13MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus. The camera app offers bokeh effect along with 12 other customised shooting modes and filters. Up front, it has a 16MP selfie camera with an LED flash for enhanced low light selfies. Just like the Redmi Note 5, this phone too has a metal body.

Best phones to buy under 10000: A smartphone that ticks most of the right boxes, 10.or G Best phones to buy under 10000: A smartphone that ticks most of the right boxes, 10.or G

10.or G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 CPU paired with Adreno 506 GPU that does a good job on most fronts except graphics intensive gaming. The 10.or G also offers stock Android UI that delivers clean and neat experience. It runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat which is upgradable to Android Oreo. As for the display, the phone sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. This budget smartphone from Amazon is available for a price of Rs 9,699 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version.

Realme 1 (Rs 8990)

First of the two new entrants in this list is the (Oppo) Realme 1. It has striking design and impressive midrange specifications. The smartphone is crafted out of fibre-glass and has glossy diamond effect at the back that gives it an elegant look. The Realme 1 features an elongated 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P60 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz.

Best phones to buy under 10000: The most affordable phone in this list, Realme 1 Best phones to buy under 10000: The most affordable phone in this list, Realme 1

The smartphone features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash. It has an 8MP front-facing camera that comes with AI Beauty 2.0 technology offering 296-point facial recognition. The phone lacks a fingerprint scanner but makes up for it with a swift face unlock option. The Realme 1 runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It is backed by a 3410mAh battery. The 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage variant sells for Rs 8,990.

Honor 7C (Rs 9999)

The second new entrant on our sub-Rs 10,000 phones list is the Honor 7C. The phone offers compact form factor and good build quality. It sports a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels resulting in 268 ppi pixel density. Not as impressive as some other phones in this list but not a deal breaker at this price point. The Honor 7C is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. The phone packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Best phones to buy under 10000: One of the most stylish phones in this budget, Honor 7C Best phones to buy under 10000: One of the most stylish phones in this budget, Honor 7C

As for optics, the Honor 7C has dual cameras at the back featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera for depth sensing. It has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Honor 7C runs Android 8.0 and is powered by a 3000mAh battery and is available for a price of Rs 9,999.

Best phones to buy under 10000 list Latest price Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Rs 9999 Oppo Realme 1 Rs 8990 Honor 7C Rs 9999 10.or G Rs 9999 Motorola Moto G5s Rs 9399

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd