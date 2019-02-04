Best smartphones above Rs 35,000: Honor View20, Nokia 8.1, OnePlus 6T and more

OnePlus 6T, Honor View20, Nokia 8.1, Apple iPhone 7 Plus are among some of the best smartphones under Rs 50,000. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a great option to consider as well, especially with prices reduced. The phones come with flagship-level specifications as well as great cameras. LG V40 ThinQ is another smartphone to look at in this category and it sports five cameras in total – three cameras at the back and two on the front. Let us take a look at the top smartphones for under Rs 50,000 in India:

Honor View20

Honor View20 has a punch hole display, which is also the highlight of the device in addition to 4,000mAh battery and 48MP rear camera. A second back camera is a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) camera that helps with depth-sensing in Portrait mode. The camera delivers well in outdoor and indoor lighting with plenty of details in photos. Even the night mode shots are pleasing.

Performance is not a problem as the View20 packs the Kirin 980 octa-core processor. Graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 work without any hiccups or noticeable lag. The liquid cooling helps to keep the device cool while gaming for long.

The View20 is a flagship-level phone that ticks all the boxes, without costing too much. The positives include performance battery and camera. The base storage mode will cost Rs 37,999, while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 45,999.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 is an impressive device by all accounts including smooth performance, good cameras, as well as battery life. Nokia 8.1 price in India is Rs 26,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The phone gets a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with PureDisplay technology. It impresses in terms to design quality and looks premium from every inch. Nokia 8.1 has metal frame on the side and glass on both sides. It does not pack Snapdragon 845 processor like rivals but performance is not compromised in any way as it can handle all kinds of tasks smoothly.

Nokia 8.1 runs Android 9.0 Pir and this is an Android One device, which means promised software updates for the next two years, which is another plus. In bright light, the 12MP+13MP rear cameras are definitely impressive for the price. Even the live bokeh or portrait mode works quite well.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T is one of the best mid-premium Android flagships to buy thanks to functional design, great software, and capable performance. OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature that the company likes to call Screen Unlock. The sensor is fast despite being behind the glass.

The camera has got some serious upgrades over OnePlus 5T and does a great job of capturing photos with really vivid colours and sharp details. The battery is very good and lasts for a full day or about 18 hours.

OnePlus 6T price in India starts at Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB base storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Rs 41,999 while the higher-end 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant is priced at Rs 45,999.

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ has triple rear cameras, a combination of 12MP primary camera paired with 16MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. It sports dual front cameras – 8MP primary camera + 5MP wide-angle camera. The phone is available for a price of Rs 49,990.

Key features of LG V40 ThinQ include five cameras, a 6.4-inch QHD+ FullVision OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, IP68 water and dust resistance rating, MIL-STD-810 certification, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC audio and DTS:X 3D surround sound experience.

LG V40 ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

What sets Samsung Galaxy Note 8 apart is its support for S-Pen stylus, which comes with water and dust resistance. The phone is slightly older as it was launched in 2017. Still, it is one of the best flagships to buy in this price range given stunning camera, fast performance, and interesting software features.

The Note 8’s 6.3-inches 2K SAMOLED display is one of the best to watch YouTube, Netflix thanks to viewing angles and display quality. The Exynos 8995 processor is capable of handling multi-tasking without any hiccups and face unlock feature works well even in low-light.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched in India at a price of Rs 67,900 for 6GB RAM+64GB storage, though it can currently be bought for around Rs 50,000 online.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus official price listed on the company’s India website is Rs 49,990. However, do note that this price is for 32GB storage option, which might seem less, especially when compared to rivals. This is an older phone, but still one of the better options considering the camera as well as overall performance.

The phone has dual 12MP rear cameras with support for bokeh mode, 5.5-inch Retina HD display, and A10 Fusion chip. Do note that the phone does not have an edge-to-edge screen as with most smartphones these days and relies on Touch ID for authentication.