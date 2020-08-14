Looking for a good smartphone under Rs 10,000? Here’s our pick

Redmi 9 Prime is one of the best smartphones your can buy under Rs 10,000

There are not many good options available in the market if you are looking to buy a new smartphone under the price of Rs 10,000. In fact, not many manufacturers make entry-level phones apart from a few like Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, and a few more. Premium smartphone makers like OnePlus and Apple have entered the mid-range segment with the OnePlus Nord and iPhone SE (2020) in the last few months but not many brands try their hands in the entry-level segment. If you are looking to buy yourself or your parents a phone under Rs 10,000, take a look at our pick.

Redmi 9 Prime

Price: 9,999

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Prime earlier this month. The smartphone not just looks good for its affordable price tag but also offers great specifications. Despite being an under Rs 10,000 smartphone Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Prime comes with four cameras at the back, a big display, massive battery and trendy design. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.35-inch screen with a waterdrop notch that equips the 8MP selfie shooter. On the rear panel the Redmi 9 Prime includes a 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera module in addition to the circular fingerprint sensor. The phone also offers a long-lasting battery life as it packs a 5020mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G80 processor is claimed to be capable of handling all kinds of games very well.

Take a closer look at Redmi 9 Prime

Realme C3 looks like any other Realme phone available in the market. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Realme C3 looks like any other Realme phone available in the market. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Realme C3

Price: 8,999

This smartphone was launched a couple of months ago. As far as the design is concerned, the Realme C3 comes not so great design as it looks just like any other Realme phone. Well, this has been a problem with Realme for the longest time now. Besides the regular design, the Realme C3 shines (almost) in other departments. The phone packs a 6.53-inch screen that offers a decent multimedia experience to users, and is also capable of capturing fairly decent pictures. It includes a 12MP + 2MP camera setup at the back while on the front there’s a 5MP sensor for selfies. This one also comes with a MediaTek processor – Helio G70 – paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There are no other options available for the device. Similar to the Redmi 9 Prime, the Realme phone also offers quite a big 5000mAh battery.

Read Realme C3 review here

Samsung Galaxy M01s

Price: 9,999

The Galaxy M01s is available at Rs 9,999 in India right now slightly down from its launch price. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.20-inch screen and includes a teardown drop that packs the selfie camera inside. On the rear panel, the Samsung phone comes packed with a dual 13MP + 2MP camera module while for selfies there’s an 8MP sensor. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s also a 4000mAh battery.

For the price point, the Realme Narzo 10A looks stunning (Image: Realme) For the price point, the Realme Narzo 10A looks stunning (Image: Realme)

Realme Narzo 10A

Price: 8,999

Realme launched the Narzo 10A just a couple of months ago. The Narzo 10A is mainly for camera and gaming enthusiasts looking for a good smartphone to buy under the price of Rs 10,000. The Narzo 10A includes a 6.5-inch mini drop screen that includes a 5MP selfie camera and reduces the side bezels. This one is also powered by a MediaTek processor – Helio G70 – paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone is also capable of clicking decent pictures in almost all lighting conditions. It includes a 12MP triple cameras at the back paired with a circular fingerprint sensor. The 5000mAh battery is one of the key highlights of the Realme Narzo 10A.

