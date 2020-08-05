12 smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day sale you shouldn’t miss (Image: Amazon) 12 smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day sale you shouldn’t miss (Image: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day sale will go live tomorrow (August 6) and will end on August 7. This is one of the biggest sales Amazon hosts each year and this year no difference is expected from the company. During the sale, it will host a number of discounts and offers on a slew of products ranging from mobile phones to home decor. Offers will include exchange discounts, instant bank discounts, cashbacks, extended warranty and more.

Many of you might be looking to purchase a smartphone during the upcoming sale, as you might require a change due to a broken phone or due to your work from home job requiring a much more powerful device. Here we will be taking a look at good smartphones, which will be discounted during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is one of the latest iPhones currently available at Rs 68,300. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, the device will be made available at a hidden price of XX,900, which could be 59,900. It is one of the cheapest iPhones in the current lineup apart from the iPhone SE and if it drops to Rs 59,900, it would be a good deal to look out for.

Samsung Galaxy S10

(Express Photo) (Express Photo)

Samsung Galaxy S10 might be a year old, but it is still one of the best flagships to currently get, with an amazing display, a good camera set and features like Samsung Pay. During the sale, the device will be made available at Rs 44,999 with a 9-month no-cost EMI option.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus recently launched its Nord smartphone, which it is claiming to be a comeback to its roots. There is no discount on the device and it will be made available at the launch price only. However, to mark the Prime Day sale, OnePlus is going to sell a limited edition Blue variant with 12GB RAM/256GB storage at Rs 29,999. The Blue colour variant was initially only made available for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. And the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant was only made available in the Grey colour variant.

OnePlus 8/8 Pro

OnePlus 8 series is currently some of the best smartphones the smartphone industry has to offer at the price. During the sale, the OnePlus 8 will be made available at Rs 41,999 with a no-cost EMI of 9 months. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be made available starting at Rs 54,999 along with a no-cost EMI of 9 months.

Mi 10

(Express Photo) (Express Photo)

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is one of the first flagship smartphones, the company has launched in India after a long hiatus of not launching flagship phones in the country. The device feels pretty premium and gives the OnePlus 8 Pro a run for its money in terms of specifications. The device will be made available at Rs 49,999 during the sale with an additional exchange discount of Rs 4,000.

Redmi Note 9/Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro are both good mid-range smartphones with specifications to speak for them. Both the devices will be made available during the sale with the Redmi Note 9 starting at Rs 11,999 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro starting at a starting price of Rs 13,999. During the sale, the company will also a new Scarlet Red colour variant for sale.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

(Image: Samsung) (Image: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy M31s was recently launched in the Indian market and will have it first sale during the Prime Day sale. The device starts at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device features a hole-punch display and a 64MP quad rear camera setup.

Huawei Y9s

Huawei recently launched its Y9s smartphone in India, with a pop-up selfie camera and a full screen display. The device will be made available at Rs 19,990 and will come with an exchange bonus of Rs 1,500.

OnePlus 7T/7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T might be a year old now, but has the specifications to match some of the flagships of date. Both devices feel quite premium and do not have many compromises. If you get one of these, you will not be seen complaining later on. The OnePlus 7T will be made available at Rs 35,999 with an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000. Whereas, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be made available at Rs 43,999 with an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

Oppo F15

Oppo F15 is a good mid-range smartphone, with decent performance and a good pair of cameras. The device during the sale will be made available starting at Rs 16,990. Everyone purchasing the device will get a free pair of W31 wireless earphones priced at Rs 1,999.

Vivo V19

(Express Photo) (Express Photo)

Vivo V19 was recently released in India and is quite a decent performer with a good camera. The device is currently available at Rs 30,990, however, during the sale it will be made available at Rs 24,990. Moreover, the company is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 2,500.

Honor 9X

Honor recently launched the 9X in India with a full-screen display and a pop-up camera. It features a 48MP triple camera setup on the back and a 4,000mAh battery. The device during the sale will be priced at Rs 15,490.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd