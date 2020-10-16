Best smartphone deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale today

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Amazon is all set to woo its customers with its Great Indian Festival sale which will begin from tomorrow, October 17 for all the generic users while the sale is live from today for all the prime customers giving them access to various discounts and exciting deals a day early. On the other hand, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale has already begun from midnight and that’s why Amazon has also geared-up to offer slew of deals along with providing 10 per cent instant discount under its festive offers on purchase done through HDFC debit and credit cards or on EMI on select smartphones. Additionally, it will also give an exchange offer on smartphones with upto Rs 16,500 off. During every festive sale, top deals on mobiles and gadgets become the talk of the town, so here we bring you the top deals on mobile phones offered in the Amazon’s festive sale.

Apple iPhone 11

For all the Apple enthusiasts, Amazon is offering iPhone 11 with 6.1-inches Retina display and dual rear camera setup at Rs 47,999. In addition, prime customers with HDFC credit cards can get their iPhone 11 at Rs 46,249 by availing 10 per cent discount upto Rs 1,750. Similarly, those with HDFC debit cards can purchase it at Rs 46,749 through discount of upto Rs.1,250.

OnePlus 8

The Glacial Green variant of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available at Rs 39,999. The phone comes packed with 90Hz fluid display, 48MP triple camera setup alongwith Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. HDFC credit card users with Prime membership can but OnePlus 8 at Rs 38,249 while those prime members with HDFC debit card can get it at Rs 38,749.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with triple camera setup and 6.7-inches SuperAMOLED infinity-O display has been priced at Rs.37,999. Besides that, HDFC Bank card users can purchase the device at Rs. 34,199 by availing Rs.3,800 instant discount. Along with that Prime members can avail 5 percent discount while others can avail 3 per cent discount through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage along with quad camera setup and Snapdragon 720G chipset has been priced at Rs 15,999. Further, Prime customers with HDFC credit cards can purchase the phone at Rs.14,249 while those with debit cards can get it at Rs 14,749. The offer will be eligible only on 16-17 October. In addition, customers also get an exchange offer with upto Rs.12,200 off.

Samsung Galaxy M51

The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of Galaxy M51 with quad camera setup and sAMOLED Infinity-O display will be available at Rs 22,499. Other than that, for Prime customers with HDFC credit cards, the device will be available at Rs 20,749 while those with debit cards can purchase it at Rs 21,249. Along with that, Amazon is providing Rs 16,550 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 with 6GB RAM and 64 internal storage will be available at Rs 15,499. The phone is bundled with quad camera setup along with infinity-U display and 6,000 mAh battery. Prime customer can avail savings of Rs 1750 by using HDFC credit cards and that of Rs 1250 through HDFC debit cards. Along with that Amazon also offers Rs 11,950 off through exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M31s will now be available at Rs 18,499 after 20 per cent price-cut. The phone is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with Quad camera setup with 6,000 mAh battery. Moreover, HDFC credit card customers with Prime membership can get this device at Rs 16,749 while those prime customers with HDFC debit cards can avail the purchase at Rs 17,249. Also, the offer comes with Rs 16,500 off on exchange option.

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 with quad rear camera setup along with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 17,990. In addition, prime customers with HDFC credit card are getting the option to purchase the smartphone at Rs 16,240 while HDFC debit card users can get it at Rs 16,740. Furthermore, Amazon is providing Rs 16,500 off as an exchange offer on the smartphone.

