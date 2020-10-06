Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best smartphone deals to watch out for

Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets four cameras at the back and the main one is 64MP. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale is something you should look forward to if you are looking to buy a new smartphone. From October 16 to October 21 there will be several deals on phones in different segments to lure the customers. Not every customer needs their smartphone to be the latest version. At times, even a smartphone that was launched a year before can do the tasks one needs to get done whether its gaming, photography, content creation or business purposes. Here’s a list of deals so far that you can keep an eye out for as the sale begins.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung’s flagship S20 series was launched earlier this year. Samsung Galaxy S20+, one of the three phones launched in the series will be available for Rs 49,999. The flagship device has been listed at Rs 77,999 on Samsung India’s website currently. Samsung S20+ comes with a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Exynos 990 octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10 out of the box. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor. On the front, it has a 10MP camera placed inside a punch hole. All of this is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery.

LG G8X ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ will be available for just Rs 19,999 and is one of the best if not the best deal on the list. LG G8X ThinQ has a dual screen that is detachable, more like a foldable device but with a thick hinge separating the two displays. The phone was launched for Rs 49,999 and was increased to Rs 54,999 when the GST rates were revised. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is an excellent processor when it comes to gaming. It is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB. It comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It has a dual camera setup on the back with a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP wide-angle sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP camera. All of this is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. The device runs on Android 10 out of the box.

LG G8X ThinQ

Moto G9

This deal won’t fall under the ‘crazy deal’ category but a decent buy after the reduced price. Moto G9 will be available for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart, Rs 1,500 less than the price it was launched in August 2020. Motorola G9 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD Max Vision display with 1600 x 720 Pixels and a waterdrop style notch. Under the hood, it has an octa-core 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor which should be sufficient for casual gaming. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and on the front, it has an 8MP camera. The budget smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 20W Turbopower fast charging.

Samsung Note 10 Plus

Samsung Note 10 Plus is one of the best-looking or distinctive flagship phones around even with the launch of the new Note 20 series. It will be available for Rs The Samsung Note 10 Plus comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity O Display with QHD+ resolution and HDR 10+. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which is expandable upto 1TB. On the rear, it has a 12MP+12MP+16MP triple-camera setup. All of this is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery. It was launched for Rs 79,999 and later the price was increased. It will be available for Rs 54,999 during the sale. The only thing missing on the device is a higher refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

NOTE: All the smartphones in the list might be available throughout the sale or just be a part of flash deals in the “Crazy Deals” section. Also, there is a 10 per cent discount available for SBI Debit and Credit Card holders.

